Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

152 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maple Glen, PA

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
2 Units Available
Wynmere Chase Apartment Homes
9 Bridle Ln, Maple Glen, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
978 sqft
All of our apartments are two bedrooms with one bathroom and have a private patio or balcony, private entrance, dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas heat, central air, and include a laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Glen
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Glen
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
677 sqft
Easy commuting is just one of the reasons to live at this Warrington apartment community. Spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and renovated spaces are a few more. Nearby I-76 rounds out the list.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
3 Units Available
The Livingstone
240 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just moments from the shopping and dining along Jacksonville and North York Roads, this community provides residents with amenities ranging from free water service to a sparkling pool. Apartments have new kitchens and appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
$
Willow Grove
92 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
790 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane, Horsham, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An exceptional rental townhome community situated in sought-after Horsham, Montgomery County. Dreshertowne offers the ultimate in carefree, rental living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Highland Ave.
201 Highland Avenue, Ambler, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Newly Renovated Rancher - 3 Bed / 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
131 New St B
131 New St, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 06/15/20 Renovated 2Bd/1Ba Heat/Water Inc - Property Id: 60011 Available 6/15/20. Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment located in the heart of Glenside, 2 blocks away from the train station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1366 Jasper Drive
1366 Jasper Drive, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2592 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
801 PURPLE MARTIN COURT
801 Purple Martin Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
This Beautiful Two-Story Townhouse Style Condo With a Loft Above Master Bedroom in Bradford Greene Features: Full Kitchen (with granite counter tops), Formal Dining room with a Sliding Door Leading To a Courtyard ; 2 Good-Size Bedrooms (both with

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3890 ROUND MEADOW LANE
3890 Round Meadow Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Very Clean Three Bedroom ranch with Brand new central air. Driveway parking. Fenced in Backyard. Pets allowed. Finished basement. Washer, Dryer included in rent. Tenants pays all utilities. Owner has strict credit score requirements
Results within 10 miles of Maple Glen
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Maple Glen, PA

Finding an apartment in Maple Glen that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

