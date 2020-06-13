Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

17 Apartments for rent in Leola, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
14 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.

1 of 10

Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
242 Morgan Dr
242 Morgan Dr, Leola, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in the Conestoga Valley School District. Features include: Central air conditioning, 2 parking spaces, newer flooring and paint, central vacuum system, a patio, porch, shed, and shared yard.
Results within 5 miles of Leola
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:34pm
7 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 W Main St
431 West Main Street, New Holland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1946 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Large two-story home on .27 acres in the ELANCO School District with handicapped access.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
264 TOM AVENUE
264 Tom Avenue, Ephrata, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
264 TOM AVENUE Available 07/01/20 Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Valleybrook Dr
150 Valleybrook Drive, Lancaster County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
872 sqft
150 Valleybrook Dr Available 07/01/20 Must see high end condo - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Results within 10 miles of Leola
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
3 Units Available
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated February 27 at 12:35am
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
661 Springville Rd
661 Springville Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2472 sqft
AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY June 1 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, beautiful, large, one-story home on 1.6 acres in the Pequea Valley School District.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
514 Main St Apt 2
514 Main Street, Denver, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
915 sqft
AVAILABLE July 7, 2020 Large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor apartment in the Cocalico School District. Features include: Decorative-only brick fireplace, a small (.09 acres) shared yard, some new paint, and side porch.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1790 State Rd.
1790 State Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Farmhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse in E. Hempfield Township surrounded by scenic farmland.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
419 Nevin St.
419 Nevin Street, Lancaster, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Updated 5 Bedroom in the West End - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath conveniently located only minutes from F&M college.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Musser Park
1 Unit Available
351 E King St
351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home! High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Churchtowne
1 Unit Available
521 Howard Avenue
521 Howard Avenue, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$985
1414 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING NOW!!! 4BR/1BA. $985 /MO. $985 Security Deposit. Utilities Included:None Tenant Utilities:Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash Appliances:Range 1-year lease Freshly remodeled 4BR & 1BA with private backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:05am
Lancaster Central Business District
1 Unit Available
112 South Prince Street - 1st Floor FRONT
112 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$650
250 sqft
***STUDIO RIGHT ON 100 BLOCK S PRINCE. NO COMMUTE! ?? NEW CABINETS/NEW FLOORING/UPGRADED BATHROOM. Looking for space just for you? Updated studio (1st Floor) with walking distance to the great restaurants that Lancaster has to offer. $650/MO.
City Guide for Leola, PA

The Inn at Leola Village offers accommodations in authentic antique Amish homes, a quaint Amish cottage and a restored tobacco barn and is on the list of Historic Hotels of America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

From the cries of liberty in the American Revolutionary War to Lincoln's brilliant speech at Gettysburg, you will have many opportunities to become familiar with the accounts of critical moments in America. While Leola has a small town, quiet suburban feel to it, the excitement and activity of the larger metropolitan cities are close by. Leola has approximately 7,200 residents who enjoy a high quality of life and suburban amenities with a touch of rural character. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Leola, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Leola renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

