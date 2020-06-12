/
2 bedroom apartments
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leola, PA
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
945 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
Last updated December 9 at 08:30am
1 Unit Available
242 Morgan Dr
242 Morgan Dr, Leola, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in the Conestoga Valley School District. Features include: Central air conditioning, 2 parking spaces, newer flooring and paint, central vacuum system, a patio, porch, shed, and shared yard.
Results within 1 mile of Leola
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2282 New Holland Pike
2282 New Holland Pike, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
The Lofts of Leola - Property Id: 130405 Luxury suites in the heart of Leola County. These modern and brand new living quarters came to life from converting an old bank barn into the impressive spaces they are today.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
954 W MAIN STREET
954 West Main Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
861 sqft
$30 nonrefundable application fee required per applicant. PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE LISTING AGENT DIRECTLY. FOR INFORMATION AND SHOWINGS, PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL THE OFFICE.
Results within 5 miles of Leola
Last updated February 27 at 12:33am
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
23 N Broad St - 2
23 North Broad Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Big, bright and open describe this second floor apartment in Lancaster City. Available for move in: 6/15/20 No pets. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
70 Ashlea Village
70 Ashlea Village, New Holland, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1728 sqft
You will Love living in Ashlea Village, a New Holland neighborhood designed for easy carefree living that is close to everything, but far enough away to enjoy the country. There is no outdoor maintenance required on your part, it is all done for you.
Results within 10 miles of Leola
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Perfectly situated in the heart of Lancaster, you will be proud to call our charming community home. Stone Mill Plaza is just a short distance from Quail Run putting a wide selection of shopping and dining options at your fingertips.
Last updated February 27 at 12:35am
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.
Last updated February 4 at 11:19pm
Contact for Availability
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$944
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
226 N. Arch St.
226 North Arch Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Luxury 2 Bedroom in Chestnut Hill - Located in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this modern industrial style apartment is in the heart of downtown Lancaster and boasts high-end finishes. A spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Ross
1 Unit Available
602 N Queen St
602 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Large 2bedroom ,Beautiful location, nice layout units brand new less than a year old. Ac, hardwood floors dishwasher, self cleaning oven, microwave, kitchen island,
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lititz
1 Unit Available
618 E FRONT STREET
618 Front Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
6336 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 618 E FRONT STREET in Lancaster County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in
