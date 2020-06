Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool cats allowed

This home features three bedrooms and additional two bonus rooms, and two and a half baths. Brand new Pergo flooring throughout this home, a large deck, pool, new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, granite countertops and a finished basement. All freshly painted and now ready for lease. Easy to work with landlord with decorating budget. Perfect location in a quiet neighborhood. This luxurious home has been fully updated. Great for entertaining in the backyard haven.