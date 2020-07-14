Amenities
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area. Our one and two bedroom rental homes offer private luxury with community living with a variety of amenities that are included in your rent. Cable TV Available, Cats Welcome, Dogs are welcome too. Easy Access to I-95, HEAT, Hot Water Cooking Gas included, Intercom/Entry System, Large-sized Apartments!!, Laundry Facilities in Each Building, Modern Kitchen, Park Benches Throughout complex, Picnic Area, SOLID BRICK BUILDINGS!!!, Swimming Pool With Child Section, Venetian Blinds in All Windows, and Wall-to-Wall Carpeting.