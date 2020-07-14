All apartments in Langhorne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

Dorilyn Terrace

190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd · (215) 709-7948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 079 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dorilyn Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
online portal
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area. Our one and two bedroom rental homes offer private luxury with community living with a variety of amenities that are included in your rent. Cable TV Available, Cats Welcome, Dogs are welcome too. Easy Access to I-95, HEAT, Hot Water Cooking Gas included, Intercom/Entry System, Large-sized Apartments!!, Laundry Facilities in Each Building, Modern Kitchen, Park Benches Throughout complex, Picnic Area, SOLID BRICK BUILDINGS!!!, Swimming Pool With Child Section, Venetian Blinds in All Windows, and Wall-to-Wall Carpeting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee per applicant
Deposit: Security deposit equal one month's rent OR $300 non-refundable lease protect
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 25 lbs weight limit
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dorilyn Terrace have any available units?
Dorilyn Terrace has 2 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dorilyn Terrace have?
Some of Dorilyn Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dorilyn Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Dorilyn Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dorilyn Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Dorilyn Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Dorilyn Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Dorilyn Terrace offers parking.
Does Dorilyn Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dorilyn Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dorilyn Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Dorilyn Terrace has a pool.
Does Dorilyn Terrace have accessible units?
No, Dorilyn Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Dorilyn Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dorilyn Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Dorilyn Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dorilyn Terrace has units with air conditioning.
