Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

184 Apartments for rent in Jenkintown, PA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jenkintown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Results within 5 miles of Jenkintown
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Logan
4 Units Available
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$863
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fern Rock
2 Units Available
Academia Suites
1100 W Godfrey Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$735
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Featuring a 24-hour gym, community Wi-Fi and a community lounge, these spacious apartments range from a studio to a two-bedroom roommate-style floorplan. Close to Temple and La Salle universities and the Community College of Philadelphia.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Willow Grove
92 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1167 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Chestnut Hill
63 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$899
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1122 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
4 Units Available
Melrose Station Apartments
902 Valley Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
945 sqft
Melrose Station Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA. Our community is urban and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Oak Lane
3 Units Available
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$797
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,006
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
Bromley House
6901 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
949 sqft
In East Oak Lane near major roadways and public transportation. The spacious apartment home community features a gym, a pool, a beauty salon and a library. Interiors include ample closet space and parquet flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cedarbrook
2 Units Available
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
896 sqft
A charming mid-rise in Mt. Airy featuring on-site laundry and a recycling program. Interiors boast hardwood floors, skylights and modern kitchens. Adjacent to Cedarbrook Mall and near Arcadia University.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1120 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
156 GREEN VALLEY CIRCLE
156 Green Valley Circle, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
Come see this hard to find 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Dresher Brooke community !! Situated in a great location this cul-de-sac home has many upgrades including: upgraded kitchen cabinets, Corian countertop on large kitchen island, laminated
Results within 10 miles of Jenkintown
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Center City East
13 Units Available
Bridge on Race
205 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,717
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,774
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
949 sqft
Modern apartments located in Old City with views of downtown Philly and the water. Building is sustainably designed with smart phone control of heating, cooling, etc. Close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Avenue of the Arts North
41 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,457
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,689
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
9 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
17 Units Available
Korman Residential At Willow Shores
4067 Harbour Dr, Palmyra, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Palmyra within close proximity to Center City Philadelphia and Cherry Hill. Easy access to public transportation, shopping and dining. Features free continental breakfast, on-site fitness center, private entrance and 24/7 emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Avenue of the Arts North
24 Units Available
Tower Place
1400 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1155 sqft
Tower Place Apartments offer luxury living in the heart of Philadelphia, near the art museum and other urban activities. A Bosch washer and dryer, hardwood floors, and granite countertops are some of the luxury features.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Jenkintown, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Jenkintown renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

