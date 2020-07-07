412 Wayne Street - 1

Amenities
Are you tired of living in an apartment that you don't feel excited about? Do you want an apartment that everyone will leave talking about how great it is? How about something that will put a smile on your face every time you walk in the door after a long day at work?
Please call 814-317-5559 or email zach@beckelproperties.com
This place will not only excite you when you see it, but it will excite every single one of your guests every single time they walk in the door.
This apartment features 10ft high ceilings, fully renovated all rooms from top to bottom, modern fixtures, updated style, and more! Location to downtown Hollidaysburg is spectacular!
Includes:
Full Renovated in 2015
1 Bedrooms
Living Room
Dining Area / Kitchen
Bath
Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer
Off-Street Parking – 1 Space
Tenant Pays:
Phone/Cable
Electric est. @ $50/month
Gas est. @ $70/month
Water/Sewage est @ $30/month
Trash est. @ $30/month
Lease Term:
12-month minimum
Non-refundable Application fee of $45.00
Security Deposit is equal to one months rent
No Pets Allowed
Microwave/Hardwood Floors/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Oven
Amazing proximity to Hollidaysburg diamond!