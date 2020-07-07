412 Wayne Street - 1

Amenities

Are you tired of living in an apartment that you don't feel excited about? Do you want an apartment that everyone will leave talking about how great it is? How about something that will put a smile on your face every time you walk in the door after a long day at work?



Please call 814-317-5559 or email zach@beckelproperties.com



This place will not only excite you when you see it, but it will excite every single one of your guests every single time they walk in the door.



This apartment features 10ft high ceilings, fully renovated all rooms from top to bottom, modern fixtures, updated style, and more! Location to downtown Hollidaysburg is spectacular!



Includes:

Full Renovated in 2015

1 Bedrooms

Living Room

Dining Area / Kitchen

Bath

Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, and Washer/Dryer

Off-Street Parking – 1 Space



Tenant Pays:

Phone/Cable

Electric est. @ $50/month

Gas est. @ $70/month

Water/Sewage est @ $30/month

Trash est. @ $30/month

Lease Term:

12-month minimum

Non-refundable Application fee of $45.00

Security Deposit is equal to one months rent

No Pets Allowed

Amazing proximity to Hollidaysburg diamond!