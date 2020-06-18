911 OLD SCALP AVENUE, #234

Amenities

Move right into this 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished apartment! Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, range, microwave, cook ware, and dishes. Living room offers ample seating, flat screen TV, and coffee tables. Dining area with table and chairs. Both bedrooms offer queen sized beds, night stand, and dresser. Rent is $1,195 per month and includes utilities! This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. On-site pay laundry for tenant use. Short-term monthly rental. Security deposit, credit & criminal check required. Ask for Virtual Tour!