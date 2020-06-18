706 CEMETERY DRIVE, #251

Amenities

Move right into this 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished apartment! Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, range, microwave, dishwasher, cook ware, and dishes. Living room offers sofa, flat screen TV, and end table. Dining area with table and chairs.Bedrooms offer a queen sized bed, dresser, and desk. Rent is $1095 per month and includes utilities! This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. On-site pay laundry for tenant use. Short-term monthly rental. Security deposit, credit & criminal check required. Ask for Virtual Tour!