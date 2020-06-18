All apartments in Geistown
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

706 CEMETERY DRIVE, #251

706 Cemetery Dr · (814) 262-7653
Location

706 Cemetery Dr, Geistown, PA 15904

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Move right into this 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, fully furnished apartment! Kitchen comes equipped with fridge, range, microwave, dishwasher, cook ware, and dishes. Living room offers sofa, flat screen TV, and end table. Dining area with table and chairs.Bedrooms offer a queen sized bed, dresser, and desk. Rent is $1095 per month and includes utilities! This is a NO PET/NON SMOKING unit. On-site pay laundry for tenant use. Short-term monthly rental. Security deposit, credit & criminal check required. Ask for Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

