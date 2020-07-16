Apartment List
81 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, PA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
5 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
71 N Euclid Ave
71 North Euclid Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$515
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 * THIS IS A ONE BEDROOM EFFICIENCY APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR - NOT WHOLE HOUSE! Great location * Close to everything * gorgeous, old fashioned lobby upon entrance with original wood work throughout * Very large bedroom with plenty

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available July 25.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Southridge Dr
122 Southridge Drive, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,375
Conveniently located minutes to I-79 , I- 76 , Rt 228 , Rt 19. 30 min drive to the airport, downtown Pittsburgh, universities, hospitals. A great place to live and entertain.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home.

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton Heights
3813 Brighton Road - 2
3813 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Located in an excellent area, footsteps away from public transportation and a laundromat.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3241 Wexford Road
3241 Wexford Road, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Lease a lifestyle of extravagance, convenience & privacy! Fully furnished for your convenience and located on a picturesque 8+ acre lot, yet minutes from all the North Hills has to offer! A private drive w/extra large governor's circle provides

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3457 Evergreen Road, APT 103
3457 Evergreen Road, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Special: First month's rent is free when you sign a lease for 24 months! Renovated one-bedroom apartment in a quiet building. The apartment is very spacious with a nice size living room with a large window for natural light.

1 of 24

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
322 Osona Lane
322 Osana Lane, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Luxurious Model home for rent in Venango trails. This is the ACTUAL unit that was used as Schubert model home by heartlandhomes in very desirable Venango trails. 3 bed and 2.5 bath, Five year young with all the upgrades.

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 11:00 PM
1 Unit Available
472 Fairmont Dr
472 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1944 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Wexford North Allegheny School District.Available Aug 7th Quick access to Rt 19, I-79, turnpike & short commute to downtown PGH.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
33 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
60 Units Available
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
938 sqft
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
13 Units Available
North Oakland
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1316 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$2,835
1890 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Venue in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvanian
1100 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1125 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Penn Station and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Apartments feature amenities like hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Luxury community includes parking, valet service and gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
21 Units Available
Lower Lawrenceville
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,218
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,768
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1070 sqft
Contemporary apartments with energy-efficient appliances and in-wall USB ports. The mixed-use living space promotes a walkable lifestyle, as does proximity to shopping and public transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
39 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$815
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
35 Units Available
Ridge at Robinson
1501 Meredith Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1465 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and hardwood floors. Deluxe accessible grounds offer fitness classes, pet-spa, gym, pool and more. Excellent location- near Giant Eagle Market District, LA Fitness, Cinemark and downtown Pittsburgh amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
17 Units Available
Northshore
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
24 Units Available
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,150
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1205 sqft
Designed by master architects and built with premium materials, finishes, and amenities, our downtown Pittsburgh apartments offer an impressive amount of space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Franklin Park, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franklin Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

