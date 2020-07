Amenities

6249 Mountain View Drive, Chambersburg - $1050/mo (inc lawn mowing and snow removal) - 3BR/1.5BA 2-story half-duplex with a 1-car garage. Electric heat pump and central AC. Lots of parking. Rear yard. Washer and dryer hook up, automatic garage door, cable and telephone hook-ups in every room. All kitchen appliances are included. Tenants pay all utilities; lawn care and snow removal services are paid by Landlord. Pets considered with additional pet deposit and rent. Responsible pet owners only.



