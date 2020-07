Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, Half Duplex in Greencastle! Spacious main floor which includes, living room, dining and kitchen, half bath and laundry. Walkout to the back deck and large yard! Upper level includes two bedrooms and a full bath. One car garage and plenty of parking! Landlord provides lawn care, water and sewer. Tenant responsible for snow removal and electric. No pets and no smoking. Don't miss out!