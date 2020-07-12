Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:34 PM

256 Apartments for rent in Fort Washington, PA with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Madison Avenue Apartment #1R
223 Madison Avenue, Fort Washington, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Unit Apartment #1R Available 08/15/20 GLORIOUS, 1 BDR + DEN in Georgian Mansion, #1R - Property Id: 314266 GLORIOUS, 1 BEDROOM + DEN Apartment in Georgian Mansion that has been converted into 7 Amazing Apartments, 1st Floor Rear.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Washington
Verified

Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Mattison House Apartments
174 S Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
820 sqft
Located within the Wissahickon School District and half of a mile from Ambler Train Station. Spacious bedrooms, large, fully equipped kitchens, and lots of storage. FIOS-ready. Near Ambler Campus of Temple University.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
201 Highland Ave.
201 Highland Avenue, Ambler, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Newly Renovated Rancher - 3 Bed / 1.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Dresher Woods Dr
616 Dresher Woods Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1491 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This upscale 2nd story end unit is one of the largest floor plans in the development with extra windows and daylight.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
134 RACE ST
134 Race St, Ambler, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Come see this spacious 2 bedroom apartment in Ambler. Fully renovated. Private street level entrance on Race St., a quiet backroad in the center of town. This apartment features a huge living area, updated kitchen and dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Washington
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
62 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,377
2000 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
750 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
9 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
Studio
$860
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
965 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
503 S Warminster Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
950 sqft
Located in Hatboro, this community offers parking, a playground and a pool. Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets and bathtubs. Convenient access to PA Turnpike and Willow Grove Mall.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
20 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,637
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Hill
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,179
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,014
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1138 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 02:42pm
5 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
366 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Abington
Overlook
1569 Edge Hill Rd, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,080
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Abington Hospital and Penn State, these Abington Township apartment homes feature on-site parking and laundry, courtyards and spacious closets. An intimate cat-friendly community, with just 32 garden-style apartments.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1373 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation
Verified

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Cedarbrook
Mt. Airy Place
1651 E Mount Airy Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$972
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming mid-rise in Mt. Airy featuring on-site laundry and a recycling program. Interiors boast hardwood floors, skylights and modern kitchens. Adjacent to Cedarbrook Mall and near Arcadia University.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Abington
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Washington, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Washington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

