Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
521 Ten Point
521 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! Easy access to Route 19, Route 228, I-79, and the turnpike! Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in the spacious kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Fernway

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.
Results within 5 miles of Fernway

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Stockton Ridge
501 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1531 sqft
Private, Spacious 3 Bedroom in a Gated Community - Condominium Community located in the heart of Cranberry Township.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
613 Fairgate Dr
613 Fairgate Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Available 07/01/20 Now Available July 1! Beautiful 3 Bedroom - 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
617 Stockton Ridge
617 Stockton Ridge, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1531 sqft
617 Stockton Ridge Available 07/15/20 Top Floor 3 Bedroom in a Gated Community! - Condominium Community located in the heart of Cranberry Township.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
605 Edison Drive
605 Edison Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1902 sqft
Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath in Wexford- call or text Amanda for your showing 412-477-1169 - Beautiful town home in fantastic location!!!! Large updated kitchen ideal for entertaining, updated baths throughout home, and spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 Point view dr
1101 Pointe View Dr, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in Adams point! Call or text at 412-535-5786 - Beautiful 3 bed 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
639 White Pine Dr
639 White Pine Dr, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available August 17th. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home located in Adams Ridge Community. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, office and through to the master suite. Beautiful white kitchen, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
292 Venango Trail
292 Venango Trail, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful townhome in Venango Trails with brand new hardwood floors throughout. The main level consists of an open floor plan, 10' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and a large island.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
331 Marshall Heights Dr
331 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
LOCATION !! Gorgeous townhouse in the Highly Desirable North Allegheny School District.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
142 Harmony Rd
142 Harmony Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
North Allegheny school district, 3 bedroom two and half bath spacious townhouse. Fully equipped kitchen with an open dining area, huge pantry , a lot of counter space and a lot of natural light.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
395 Celestial Dr
395 Celestial Drive, Economy, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very clean spit level available for rent immediately. Three bedrooms on the main level with a spacious deck off of the kitchen and steps down to the yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
305 Marshall Heights Dr
305 Marshall Heights Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located minutes from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1954 Georgetown Dr
1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
218 Adams Pointe
218 Adams Pointe Boulevard, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
471 Fairmont Dr
471 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
This gorgeous townhouse is better than new! ONE LEVEL LIVING AT ITS BEST! The layout flows from large kitchen, breakfast area, to the spacious living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
273 Gudekunst Rd
273 Gudekunst Road, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Rustic farmhouse on 27 private acres. This historic beauty is located in Jackson Township only minutes to Zelienople, Cranberry, I-79 and Downtown Pittsburgh. Spacious Flexible floorplan, formal living, dining, executive office, and more.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
100 Old Hickory
100 Old Hickory Road, Butler County, PA
This is a beautiful former Dan Ryan model Home- nearly 2900 sq ft! Hard floors throughout the main level. The front entry leads into an open living room area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
128 Linden Ct
128 Linden Court, Seven Fields, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
This Meticulous three bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Fernway

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 266769 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266769 Property Id 266769 (RLNE5735480)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
865 Beacon Ln
865 Beacon Lane, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Now Available August 1! Large 3 Bedroom - 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
130 Rylie Drive
130 Rylie Drives, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Large, beautifully appointed town home 5 minutes from Seneca Valley School District Main Campus, 3 minutes to I-79 on-ramp, 10 minutes to heart of Cranberry and 30 minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.

