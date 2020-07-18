300 Cross Creek Drive

Amenities

Former Ryan Homes Wexford Model. Professionally decorated, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage. Kitchen comes fully equipped and has solid wood cabinets with dove tail drawers, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood on the entire 1st floor. The finished game room has luxury vinyl flooring. It has walk out access. The first and second floor boasts 9 foot ceilings. The Master Bedroom has a tray ceiling and there is granite in the master and hall bath. The entire townhome offers custom paint colors, Crown molding, hardwood steps, all bedrooms have recessed lights and ceiling fan rough ins. Irrigation system on the exterior. Security system is included. All baths are ceramic tile.