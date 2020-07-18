All apartments in Fernway
300 Cross Creek Drive

Location

300 Cross Creek Drive, Fernway, PA 16066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Former Ryan Homes Wexford Model. Professionally decorated, 3 BR, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage. Kitchen comes fully equipped and has solid wood cabinets with dove tail drawers, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood on the entire 1st floor. The finished game room has luxury vinyl flooring. It has walk out access. The first and second floor boasts 9 foot ceilings. The Master Bedroom has a tray ceiling and there is granite in the master and hall bath. The entire townhome offers custom paint colors, Crown molding, hardwood steps, all bedrooms have recessed lights and ceiling fan rough ins. Irrigation system on the exterior. Security system is included. All baths are ceramic tile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Cross Creek Drive have any available units?
300 Cross Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 Cross Creek Drive have?
Some of 300 Cross Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Cross Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
300 Cross Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Cross Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 300 Cross Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fernway.
Does 300 Cross Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 300 Cross Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 300 Cross Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Cross Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Cross Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 300 Cross Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 300 Cross Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 300 Cross Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Cross Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Cross Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Cross Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Cross Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
