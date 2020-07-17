All apartments in Fernway
Find more places like 222 E COMMONS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fernway, PA
/
222 E COMMONS DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

222 E COMMONS DRIVE

222 East Commons Drive · (412) 254-8056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fernway
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

222 East Commons Drive, Fernway, PA 16066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 222 E COMMONS DRIVE · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cranberry Township - Nice 3 bedroom town home off Haines School Road in Cranberry. Living room, dining room, small kitchen, 1 1/2 baths, finished basement with small patio and 2 off street parking spaces. Carpet to be replaced upon application.

Please review the following and let me know if you would like to schedule an appointment.

Due to the PA governor's orders Arbors Management Inc can only show units if you have shown no symptoms of COVID-19 and the unit is vacant. Please review the photos and video of the property at arbors.com.
Below is information regarding our application and screening process below.

Applications are available online through our website (www.arbors.com). The application fee is $40 per adult and each adult, 18 or older, will need to fill out a separate application.

In order for your application to be approved, you will have to meet a minimum average credit score (600 or higher), pass a criminal background check which would be a conviction for any other crime including but not limited to crimes against persons or property, whether a misdemeanor or felony, within the past seven (7) years from the disposition date, will serve as grounds for rejection. A conviction for one DUI or one possession of Marijuana will not be used to decline an applicant. If a resident has a judgement owed from a previous eviction and/or has an eviction on record that occurred in the past three (3) years, the application must be declined.

Arbors managed properties have access to online rental payments and maintenance request. A designated Portfolio Manager will handle any after hour emergencies 24/7.

Give Vivian a call at 412-254-8056 to schedule an appointment or for any additional information. I look forward to speaking to you. ARBORS MANAGEMENT, INC.

(RLNE5873119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 E COMMONS DRIVE have any available units?
222 E COMMONS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 E COMMONS DRIVE have?
Some of 222 E COMMONS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 E COMMONS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
222 E COMMONS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 E COMMONS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 E COMMONS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 222 E COMMONS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 222 E COMMONS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 222 E COMMONS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 E COMMONS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 E COMMONS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 222 E COMMONS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 222 E COMMONS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 222 E COMMONS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 222 E COMMONS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 E COMMONS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 E COMMONS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 E COMMONS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 222 E COMMONS DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr
Fernway, PA 16066

Similar Pages

Fernway 2 BedroomsFernway Apartments with Balconies
Fernway Apartments with GaragesFernway Apartments with Pools
Fernway Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PANew Castle, PAMount Oliver, PAWilkinsburg, PAAspinwall, PA
Brentwood, PASwissvale, PAAmbridge, PASharpsburg, PAMcKeesport, PACrafton, PAYoungstown, OHSteubenville, OHWashington, PABoardman, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity