222 E COMMONS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cranberry Township - Nice 3 bedroom town home off Haines School Road in Cranberry. Living room, dining room, small kitchen, 1 1/2 baths, finished basement with small patio and 2 off street parking spaces. Carpet to be replaced upon application.



Applications are available online through our website (www.arbors.com). The application fee is $40 per adult and each adult, 18 or older, will need to fill out a separate application.



In order for your application to be approved, you will have to meet a minimum average credit score (600 or higher), pass a criminal background check which would be a conviction for any other crime including but not limited to crimes against persons or property, whether a misdemeanor or felony, within the past seven (7) years from the disposition date, will serve as grounds for rejection. A conviction for one DUI or one possession of Marijuana will not be used to decline an applicant. If a resident has a judgement owed from a previous eviction and/or has an eviction on record that occurred in the past three (3) years, the application must be declined.



Arbors managed properties have access to online rental payments and maintenance request. A designated Portfolio Manager will handle any after hour emergencies 24/7.



Give Vivian a call at 412-254-8056 to schedule an appointment or for any additional information. I look forward to speaking to you. ARBORS MANAGEMENT, INC.



(RLNE5873119)