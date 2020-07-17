34 Ganster Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance

2 Bed/1 Bath Available in Etna! - Available: NOW!



This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and spacious with plenty of storage space. A large welcoming kitchen and living space. Washer/dryer on main floor. Easy to maintain. Conveniently located.



Call us for an appointment today! It looks better in person!



Fridge, stove/oven (gas), dishwasher, washer/dryer, off street parking, forced air gas heat, front porch, cable ready, carpeted floors



Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you.



- Utilities paid by tenant

- Security deposit one month's rent

- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit!

- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check

- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)

- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)



- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent.



- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.



- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.



Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person.



Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.



