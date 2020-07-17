All apartments in Etna
34 Ganster Street.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

34 Ganster Street

34 Ganster Street · (412) 518-2743
Location

34 Ganster Street, Etna, PA 15223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 Ganster Street · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1242 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
2 Bed/1 Bath Available in Etna! - Available: NOW!

Description:
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home is waiting for the perfect tenant! Very clean and spacious with plenty of storage space. A large welcoming kitchen and living space. Washer/dryer on main floor. Easy to maintain. Conveniently located.

Call us for an appointment today! It looks better in person!

Amenities:
Fridge, stove/oven (gas), dishwasher, washer/dryer, off street parking, forced air gas heat, front porch, cable ready, carpeted floors

Also, enjoy our RPM Resident Rewards Program! Online payments, 24/7 maintenance, a Purqz account (rpmrentalrewards.com) that saves our tenants an average of $83 a month at restaurants, grocery stores, travel, etc. You'll find over 1,000 local and national merchants on the app. Save money on utilities! We also offer a free utility set-up/transfer concierge service! We'll help you get the very best prices on utilities and do all the work for you. 

Terms:
- Utilities paid by tenant
- Security deposit one month's rent
- Some pets allowed. Monthly pet fee ($35 first pet, $25 for second). Max 2 pets. No deposit! 
- $55 application fee per adult for credit/criminal/eviction check 
- NO SMOKING (Inside or Outside)
- $25 monthly Resident Rewards fee (utility concierge, coupon app, online payments, etc.)

Background Check:

Credit 
- Must have a credit score of 600 or above. Under 600 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. 

Income
- Must gross at least 3 times the monthly rent.

References
- We will call previous landlord and employer as well as collect pay stubs.

About us:
Pay rent, request maintenance, and contact your dedicated, professional property manager online or in person. 

Real Property Management Pittsburgh strives to provide quality, safe, clean housing to tenants who want the same. We strive to improve lives and our communities by continuously elevating property management standards.

(RLNE5886709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 34 Ganster Street have any available units?
34 Ganster Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Ganster Street have?
Some of 34 Ganster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Ganster Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 Ganster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Ganster Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Ganster Street is pet friendly.
Does 34 Ganster Street offer parking?
Yes, 34 Ganster Street offers parking.
Does 34 Ganster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Ganster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Ganster Street have a pool?
No, 34 Ganster Street does not have a pool.
Does 34 Ganster Street have accessible units?
No, 34 Ganster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Ganster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Ganster Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Ganster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Ganster Street does not have units with air conditioning.

