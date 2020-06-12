/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 PM
48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Emmaus, PA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
31 North 3rd Street
31 North 3rd Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Very Large 3 Bedroom Home Available for Rent in EMMAUS! - This 2nd floor rental property has just been completely renovated! This expansive apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, full bathroom, rear rooftop deck, family room and bedroom! On the 3rd
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Emmaus
1 Unit Available
8 South 4th Street
8 South 4th Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments available all with HEAT INCLUDED and available for immediate occupancy. The property is located in the ever desirable Emmaus Borough historic business district.
Results within 1 mile of Emmaus
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Alton Park
1 Unit Available
2904 Moravian Ave
2904 Moravian Avenue, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1004 sqft
Property is located off of Lehigh St in Allentown. Please read this whole listing as it will answer most of your questions and there is a link to schedule an appointment. **Please note...we do NOT post on Craigslist.
Results within 5 miles of Emmaus
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hanover Hills
1 Unit Available
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5155 Dogwood Trail
5155 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1857 sqft
5155 Dogwood Trail Available 07/01/20 PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE! - Don't miss this opportunity to live in Parkland School District!.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Snapdragon Way
231 Snapdragon Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
231 Snapdragon Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent! - Don't miss out on this beautiful Parkland School district townhouse! Tenants enjoy hardwood floors, a 2nd floor laundry room, 1 car garage and a finished basement which takes the
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3737 Trexler Boulevard
3737 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
Be the first to live in this beautifully renovated home overlooking Allentown Municipal Golf Course. The views are amazing! This home offers a flexible floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, two fireplaces and so much more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Dorneyville
1 Unit Available
3712 Crest View Drive
3712 Crest View Drive, Dorneyville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2150 sqft
Updated contemporary in great neighborhood, close to everything, minutes to Lehigh Valley Hospital, interstates and Parkland school district.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3322 West Highland Street
3322 West Highland Street, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Cape Cod nestled in one of the best neighborhoods Parkland Schools have to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2898 Sequoia Drive
2898 Sequoia Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Immaculate East Penn townhome in Penns West! Featuring an open concept living room and dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with hardwood floors , and family room in finished basement with 1/2 bath! Three spacious bedrooms upstairs , 2 car garage ,
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Liberty
1 Unit Available
33 South Poplar Street
33 South Poplar Street, Allentown, PA
Updated 3-4 Bedroom, 1 bath, end of row, single family rental near Allentown Public Library & PPL Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
8th Ward
1 Unit Available
901 West Tilghman Street
901 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
22077 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Allentown. Features include an eat in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall, spacious closets and tile floors in both kitchen and bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful townhome in East Penn School District. 1st Floor Features living room, dining room combo with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylight. 1st-floor master suite &powder room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3422 Mckeever Road
3422 Mckeever Road, Lehigh County, PA
Over 4000 of the total finished space. First Floor featuring Lovely formal living rm and dining rm. Spacious family rm with bay windows, fireplace and cathedral ceiling.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Old Fairgrounds Historic District
1 Unit Available
627 .5 8th
627 N 5th St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1330 sqft
Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse in Allentown with a GARAGE!!! Only minutes away from downtown revitalization. Upon entry you are greeted by a spacious living room that leads to into a private dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Trexler Park
1 Unit Available
3830 Trexler Boulevard
3830 Trexler Boulevard, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1604 sqft
Super setting for this Parkland ranch home, with covered rear porch, overlooking the 14th fairway of Allentown Municipal Golf Course. This three bedroom home offers hardwood floors and has been freshly painted throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
RAUB Area
1 Unit Available
214 South 16Th Street
214 South 16th Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2042 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2nd floor unit for rent in beautiful Allentown neighborhood. Large **3 Bedroom 1 FULL Bath. This oversized apartment has been freshly updated and ready for its new tenant. Laundry in unit! GAS HEAT. Tenants pay all utilities.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5127 Dogwood Trail
5127 Dogwood Trail, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1956 sqft
5127 Dogwood Trail Available 05/01/20 Spacious Townhouse in Parkland School District - This Parkland townhouse was built in 2014 and has numerous upgrades.
Last updated June 4 at 09:54pm
Old Fairgrounds Historic District
1 Unit Available
431 North Church Street
431 N Church St, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1255 sqft
3 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen, dining room, and living room. spacious rental.Back yard and deck. Credit report and references a must. Garage not included but can be rented for additional fees.
Results within 10 miles of Emmaus
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
522 W CHERRY ROAD
522 West Cherry Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1340 sqft
Nice Brick Split Level on 1.63 Acres in Springfield Township / Palisade Schools. 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
621 Center Street
621 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1836 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom twin close to downtown Bethlehem only 1 block from shops & restaurants. Central air, modern kitchen with granite counters, gas range, new bath, economical gas heat, 1st floor laundry, replacement windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Central Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
442 East Union Boulevard
442 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1024 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom in fantastic neighborhood. Walk to YMCA, historic Bethlehem, and a short drive to Arts Quest, I-78, and all that Bethlehem has to offer. Fenced yard and covered patio. Affordable gas utilities and a full basement for storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
539 4th Avenue
539 4th Avenue, Bethlehem, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1149 sqft
3 Bedroom in West Bethlehem - Fantastic opportunity to rent a well kept, and conveniently located home in West Bethlehem! Featuring 3 large bedrooms and 1 bath, a fenced in yard and ample storage! Equipped with Gas hot water heat; this home is very
