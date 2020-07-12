Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Emmaus, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Emmaus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
31 North 3rd Street
31 North 3rd Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Large 3 Bedroom Rental only 2 blocks from Downtown Emmaus! - This 2nd floor rental property has just been completely renovated! This expansive apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, full bathroom, rear rooftop deck, family room and generous bedrooms

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
20 North 9th Street
20 N 9th St, Emmaus, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
700 sqft
This superb 2 bedroom is quietly located with off street parking and private entrance. Improvements include gas heat, central air, electric heat pump and more. This unit is worthy of your inspection. Available March 15, 2020

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
543 Chestnut Street
543 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2564 sqft
OPEN HSE, 7/8/2020, 4:30-5:30PM. Welcome to Emmaus, where Money Magazine placed Emmaus on one of its lists for "Best Places to Live!" This 3 BR rental has a full bath on the 2nd floor. One of the 3 BRs is a walk-through.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
523 Minor Street
523 Minor Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
523 Minor Street Available 07/18/20 Car Lovers Dream. Renovated 3 bed home with 16' x 50' Detached Garage - Don't wait, this rare find will not last.
Results within 1 mile of Emmaus
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
5 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Emmaus
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1220 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,126
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1220 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Macungie
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
5 Units Available
Ancient Oaks
Spring Creek Apartments
6690 Hauser Road, Macungie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1139 sqft
Welcome to Spring Creek Apartments - the Lehigh Valley's premier apartment community - nestled in the picturesque and serene rolling hills of Macungie.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
8th Ward
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lehigh Parkway
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Lehigh Parkway
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Allentown
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Keck Park
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Allentown
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,147
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Snapdragon Way
231 Snapdragon Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
Beautiful Townhome for Rent! - Don't miss out on this beautiful Parkland School district townhouse! Tenants enjoy hardwood floors, a 2nd floor laundry room, 1 car garage and a finished basement which takes the livable area to over 2,200 SF !!.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4 C's
349 North 7th Street
349 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to Trogon - A most recent Luxury Apartment building, located in the heart of Allentown, within walking distance of the Hamilton Business District, PPL Building, Hockey Arena, Shopping, Dining and much more.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 C's
625 Oak St
625 Oak Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1755 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townshouse - Property Id: 264235 Modern kitchen & bath, above range microwave, washer & dryer, $600 for a refrigerator, affordable gas heat & 1 parking spot! Landlord pays for sewer and trash.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
West Park
1621 West Turner Street
1621 Turner Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Victorian Splendor! - This 1st floor apartment has everything you want! Stained, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and just across the street from a city jewel - West Park! Close enough to walk to downtown Allentown, the

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4192 Waterford Drive
4192 Waterford Drive, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1842 sqft
Property FURNISHED! Here's your chance to rent an end unit townhouse w great yard space in Southern Lehigh's desirable Waterford Court development. Three floors of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Much requested East Penn School District townhouse, in Lower Macungie Township, has great location just minutes from Interstate 78 and PA Turnpike.
City Guide for Emmaus, PA

The name of Emmaus comes from a Greek, Latin and Hebrew word which means "warm spring." The name was founded on the biblical village of Emmaus, which is now located within modern Israel. In 2007 and 2009, Money Magazine listed the borough of Emmaus as being among the top 100 Best Places to Live.

The borough of Emmaus is located in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, United States. It is situated some five miles to the southwest of Allentown, the third largest city in Pennsylvania. According to the 2010 census, the population was 11,211. There are several 18th- and 19th-century residences and other properties in Emmaus that were labeled as historic sites by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Commonwealth preservation laws offer protection in the borough from any commercial or other development. Emmaus has an average summer high temperature in July of 84 degrees and a wintertime low average of 19 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Emmaus, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Emmaus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

