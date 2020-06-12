/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Perkasie, PA
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
21 Units Available
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
322 N 7th St
322 North 7th Street, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large and lovely this 5 bed/1 bathroom multi level unit includes a 3rd floor loft. First floor private entrance, main floor is second floor. In unit w/d hookup, w to w carpet and laminates in kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
113 N 5TH STREET
113 South 5th Street, Perkasie, PA
*DOG Friendly* All New 4 Bedroom Twin with a massive 27X16 Living Room! New Kitchen! New Bath! Refinished floors! Fresh Paint! Absolutely beautiful! Looking to fill for April 1st or sooner! Pennridge Schools! Gas heat, newer furnace! Off street
Results within 1 mile of Perkasie
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
121 DEER RUN ROAD
121 Deer Run Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1606 sqft
Three bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in The Pines at Pennridge. The house has plenty of space with a full basement, large family room and a garage.
Results within 5 miles of Perkasie
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32 Richlandtown Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1360 sqft
Renovated townhouse - Property Id: 242167 Completely renovated townhouse. Stainless appliances, tiled backsplash. Private parking and laundry on the 2md floor. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Quakertown
1 Unit Available
216 JEFFERSON COURT
216 Jefferson Court, Quakertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1442 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a home that is updated Throughout in Quakertown Borough! This lovely three bedroom Town Home is Move In Ready with New Carpet being Installed, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms & Kitchen with Beautiful Granite
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
458 TERRACE DRIVE
458 Terrace Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2128 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 458 TERRACE DRIVE in Bucks County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
865 EVERGREEN CIRCLE
865 Evergreen Circle, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1490 sqft
Forrest View townhouse, in Soudertown school district with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath that backs to Franconia Park available July 15th. This large townhome in the Forrest View Community has newer floors, and was recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
229 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD
229 Schoolhouse Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
Able to be seen, vacant. This 3 bedroom rancher with one full bath, Eat in Kitchen, living room with fire place (for looks only, can not be used by tenant it is closed off) full basement, 2 car garage is available immediately.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.
Results within 10 miles of Perkasie
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,601
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1234 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1100 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
3 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1870 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
522 W CHERRY ROAD
522 West Cherry Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1340 sqft
Nice Brick Split Level on 1.63 Acres in Springfield Township / Palisade Schools. 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1111 SCHOOL HOUSE LANE
1111 School House Ln, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Stone front Twin Home in good condition with fenced rear yard, deck and above ground pool. Electric heat pump with central air conditioning. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of natural lighting, many custom features and upgrades.
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
414 Saint Andrews Lane
414 Saint Andrews Lane, Harleysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
A newly updated 3/BD and 1.5 bath twin home located in a small cul de sac with easy access to PA turnpike. The first floor greets you with hardwood floors and travels along the hallway, bathroom, living and dining room.
Last updated June 11 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
171 old Limekiln road
171 Old Limekiln Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3600 sqft
Located in central bucks school district This is a farmhouse with lake views of peace valley park Gourmet kitchen , custom pub and wine room Fully furnished - includes lawn maintenance and snow removal
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
870 Main Street
870 Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2265 sqft
This 3BR, 3.5BA updater twin gives you plenty of space 2265 sq. ft and low maintenance living. The main floor features an open floor plan, crown moulding, custom moulding, custom blinds. A dining room, powder room and coat closet on the main floor.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.
