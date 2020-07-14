305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11.

Amenities
Newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath, In the middle of Edgewood, living room, dining room, and kitchen. new kitchen and bath, built-in microwave, stove, and fridge.
Tenants only electric.
This is a 12 unit building, located in Edgewood, On a bus line, several blocks from the shops and restaurants and close to Regent Square. There is coin-op laundry in the basement, on-street parking with an Edgewood permit or off-street parking $50/mo
Our requirements are as follows:
- Security deposit
- 1st month's rent
- Proof of income Pay Stubs. (3 times market rent)
- Copy of Driver's License
- $30 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.