All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like
305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, PA
/
305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11

305 East Swissvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

305 East Swissvale Avenue, Edgewood, PA 15218

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath, In the middle of Edgewood, living room, dining room, and kitchen. new kitchen and bath, built-in microwave, stove, and fridge.

Tenants only electric.

This is a 12 unit building, located in Edgewood, On a bus line, several blocks from the shops and restaurants and close to Regent Square. There is coin-op laundry in the basement, on-street parking with an Edgewood permit or off-street parking $50/mo

Our requirements are as follows:
- Security deposit
- 1st month's rent
- Proof of income Pay Stubs. (3 times market rent)
- Copy of Driver's License
- $30 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 have any available units?
305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, PA.
What amenities does 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 have?
Some of 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 offer parking?
Yes, 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 offers parking.
Does 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 have a pool?
No, 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 have accessible units?
No, 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11 does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PASwissvale, PAWilkinsburg, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAMcKeesport, PABrentwood, PAMount Oliver, PACrafton, PAAmbridge, PAWashington, PAUniontown, PANew Castle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park UniversityDuquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny CountyCarlow University