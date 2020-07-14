305 East Swissvale Avenue - 11.

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated microwave range oven

Newly renovated 1 bed/1 bath, In the middle of Edgewood, living room, dining room, and kitchen. new kitchen and bath, built-in microwave, stove, and fridge.



Tenants only electric.



This is a 12 unit building, located in Edgewood, On a bus line, several blocks from the shops and restaurants and close to Regent Square. There is coin-op laundry in the basement, on-street parking with an Edgewood permit or off-street parking $50/mo



Our requirements are as follows:

- Security deposit

- 1st month's rent

- Proof of income Pay Stubs. (3 times market rent)

- Copy of Driver's License

- $30 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.