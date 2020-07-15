/
/
edgewood
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:24 PM
202 Apartments for rent in Edgewood, PA📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
147 LaCrosse Street
147 Lacrosse Street, Edgewood, PA
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
147 LaCrosse Street Available 08/04/20 1BR | Lovely Suburban Location with quick Bus Access! - * Large 1BR apartment on tree lined street. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
143 Race St
143 Race Street, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood.
Results within 1 mile of Edgewood
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1705 Nevada Street
1705 Nevada Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1705 Nevada Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated 2BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air! - * Recently renovated 2 Bedroom house! Refinished hard wood floors on the 1st floor, newer wall to wall carpeting in the bedrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7620 Roslyn Street
7620 Roslyn Street, Swissvale, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1358 sqft
Newly Renovated Home in the Heart of Swissvale! Avail Now- Pet Friendly! - Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Swissvale! Home features: - New Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances - Granite countertops - Glass Mosaic Backsplash - New Paint -
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1625 Oak Grove Street
1625 Oak Grove Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Pittsburgh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7120 McClure Ave #1
7120 Mcclure Avenue, Swissvale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1585 sqft
Unit #1 Available 08/01/20 Furnished 1st Floor Large Apt -Utilities Included - Property Id: 139767 A FURNISHED, UTILITIES INCLUDED first-floor apt with lots of closet space. Two bedrooms each have a queen-sized bed.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Greater Park Place
7726 Brashear St Unit 2
7726 Brashear Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
NEWLY UPDATED! 4 BR 1 1/2 Bath Apartment in Point Breeze. Fantastic location! Only 1 mile from the popular Regent Square.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kelly West
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - • Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
407 Biddle Ave
407 Biddle Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Light Bright Airy and Spacious First Floor Regent Square Apartment availablability negotiable. Many period details in place.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Greater Park Place
582 Peebles Street, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
582 Peebles Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 582 Peebles Street, Apt 2, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7247 Beacon Hill Drive
7247 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7451 Light House Point
7451 Lighthouse Pt, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Available for a lease to begin right away! This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2208 Hawthorne Avenue
2208 Hawthorne Avenue, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. - Very Large Rooms. Three Stories + Finished Basement in Swissvale. Bedrooms are spacious in this unit. Two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Regent Square
315 Barnes St Floor 3
315 Barnes Street, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Fully furnished 3rd floor one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment! Fantastic Location! 3-story Victorian home located on a quiet street just outside of Regent Square.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
96 Jeremias St Apt 2
96 Jeremias Street, Swissvale, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! 1 bedroom apartment in Swissvale - Fully equipped kitchen, wall A/C unit, laundry in building, and parking! $595/month + tenants pay water and electric.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7464 McClure Ave
7464 Mcclure Avenue, Swissvale, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
Now Available! 1 Bedroom Apartment in Swissvale - 2nd Floor! Located a block from Edgewood Town Center. Quiet Street. Fully Equipped Kitchen; Off Street Parking; Wall A/C; Laundry in Building. $595/month + tenants pay electric & water.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Park Triangle
1407 Glenn Ave
1407 Glenn Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$985
1040 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Today! - Welcome to modern living in the Wilkinsburg area. This house was newly renovated to provide an amazing space for simple, clean living.
Results within 5 miles of Edgewood
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
610 sqft
4600 Bayard Street, apt.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
North Oakland
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
611 sqft
225 Melwood Avenue, apt.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Edgewood area include Chatham University, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Community College of Allegheny County, and Carlow University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edgewood from include Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, South Park Township, and Murrysville.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PANew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PASwissvale, PAWest Mifflin, PAMcKeesport, PAEast McKeesport, PA