studio apartments
25 Studio Apartments for rent in Devon, PA
5 Units Available
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
Results within 5 miles of Devon
43 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,365
552 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,537
541 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
37 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,440
501 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
151 Units Available
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,300
468 sqft
Set atop the highest point in King of Prussia and surrounded by 26 rolling acres, 251 DEKALB is where tranquility, design, and technology meld seamlessly to create a unique collection of statement-making residences and lifestyle enhancements.
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
14 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Results within 10 miles of Devon
19 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,221
558 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
16 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,150
536 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
12 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
5 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,255
252 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
1 Unit Available
Colonial Pines
1815 Pine Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$800
500 sqft
Quiet… convenient… intimate (just 18 units)… and ideally located in Montgomery County! Surrounded by private single homes, but located at a SEPTA bus stop, and less than 10 minutes from the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia malls, and 5 minutes
33 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
9 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,330
680 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
128 Front St.
128 Front Street, West Conshohocken, PA
Studio
$4,100
Luxury Office Space in Conshohocken - Flexible Move In Date - Luxury Office Space Comes with: - Two Boardrooms - Kitchen/Dining Area - Bathroom - Lots of Closets for Storage - Entertainment Area Located in a Perfect Location - Close to Tons of
1 Unit Available
2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT
2201 Darby Road, Delaware County, PA
Studio
$1,900
Newly painted and ready for you to bring your business to this great location!! This storefront property is located in the heart of the Oakmont section of Havertown in a highly visible location with a large daily traffic count.
1 Unit Available
1055 W GERMANTOWN PIKE
1055 West Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$2,475
Here's a great opportunity to lease an office with warehouse space or just the office space. Great frontage on Germantown Pike near Trooper Road. Plenty of parking. The front is office space, with warehouse space in the rear.
1 Unit Available
1215 W RIDGE PIKE
1215 W Ridge Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$8,000
Approved for Auto Sale and Service . Heavy Traffic Area, Ideal Location for Franchise Such as; Starbucks, Auto Zone, Dollar Store, Hair Salon, Bank, Urgent Care and More Business
1 Unit Available
13 W. ELM ST
13 West Elm Street, Norristown, PA
Studio
$850
1440 sqft
Mixed Use: Commercial Stand Alone Corner Property
1 Unit Available
226 BRIDGE ST #1ST FLOOR
226 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$6,117
Seeking Restaurant for an incredible location in the heart of the busy Downtown Entertainment District of Phoenixville, Chester County.
1 Unit Available
4015 GERMANTOWN PIKE
4015 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,500
Excellent location! Formally a Domino's Pizza Shop! Plenty of Parking Spaces. The first 6 months of rent is Free!
1 Unit Available
202 BRIDGE ST #1ST FLOOR
202 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$4,750
Amazing Location in the Heart of Downtown Phoenixville. Mutiple "Uses" including Office, Retail, Bar/Restaurant. Highly visible frontage along Bridge Street. Accross the Street from the Historic Colonial Theater. Highly trafficed area.
1 Unit Available
2851 RIDGE PIKE
2851 Ridge Pike, Trooper, PA
Studio
$4,500
This listing actually is 2 parcels, You can rent one or both. The kitchen area is perfect for a take-out restaurant and the section that is currently being used for the dine in area could also be used as a retail establishment.
