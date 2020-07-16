4510 Laurel Valley Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning. No lawn mowing and no snow removal!! Home includes custom kitchen w/granite counter tops and breakfast island, master bath w/double vanity and 5 foot shower. Rear entrance large 2 car garage and large 20x10 deck. This is the location to be! Hampden Township, CV School District, West Shore Hospital, new shopping conveniences all nearby plus easy access to I-81. House comes with Washer and dryer, fridge, range dishwasher, and garbage disposal.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas, Water, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, W/D, DW, Microwave



Snow removal is NOT the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is NOT the responsibility of the Tenant



1 Month Security Deposit is due at signing.

1st month rent is due at move in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay first and last month rent at move in date.

Free online rent payments.



To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online at http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 - 24/7

or click the clickable button on this page for more information



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE3486682)