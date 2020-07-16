All apartments in Cumberland County
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:53 AM

4510 Laurel Valley Ln

4510 Laurel Valley Lane · (717) 220-0201
Location

4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA 17025

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4510 Laurel Valley Ln · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2247 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning. No lawn mowing and no snow removal!! Home includes custom kitchen w/granite counter tops and breakfast island, master bath w/double vanity and 5 foot shower. Rear entrance large 2 car garage and large 20x10 deck. This is the location to be! Hampden Township, CV School District, West Shore Hospital, new shopping conveniences all nearby plus easy access to I-81. House comes with Washer and dryer, fridge, range dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas, Water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, W/D, DW, Microwave

Snow removal is NOT the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is NOT the responsibility of the Tenant

1 Month Security Deposit is due at signing.
1st month rent is due at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay first and last month rent at move in date.
Free online rent payments.

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online at http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 - 24/7
or click the clickable button on this page for more information

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE3486682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

