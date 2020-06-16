All apartments in Coraopolis
1015 State Avenue

1015 State Avenue · (484) 552-9043
Location

1015 State Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1015 State Avenue, Coraopolis, PA · Avail. now

$695

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Coraopolis - Office Space Downtown - State Street - Great office space available in Coraopolis!!

Easy access to I-79, Rt 65 and I-376. Two Floors of Office Space - Main floor includes 4 offices spaces, three of which are private, one open reception area, conference room and two separate bathrooms. Lower level has 4 office spaces, three of which are private, one larger open office, copy room, utility room and large open area. Unfinished basement, accessible from exterior that was used for storage. Two parking spaces available in the rear of building comfortably, four are possible, accessed from 5th Avenue.

Please visit www.desantispropertymanagement.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5091518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 State Avenue have any available units?
1015 State Avenue has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1015 State Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 State Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 State Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1015 State Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coraopolis.
Does 1015 State Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1015 State Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1015 State Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 State Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 State Avenue have a pool?
No, 1015 State Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1015 State Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 State Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 State Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 State Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 State Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 State Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
