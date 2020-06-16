1015 State Avenue

Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

Coraopolis - Office Space Downtown - State Street - Great office space available in Coraopolis!!



Easy access to I-79, Rt 65 and I-376. Two Floors of Office Space - Main floor includes 4 offices spaces, three of which are private, one open reception area, conference room and two separate bathrooms. Lower level has 4 office spaces, three of which are private, one larger open office, copy room, utility room and large open area. Unfinished basement, accessible from exterior that was used for storage. Two parking spaces available in the rear of building comfortably, four are possible, accessed from 5th Avenue.



Please visit www.desantispropertymanagement.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5091518)