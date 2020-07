Amenities

patio / balcony parking internet access

561 Marjorie Mae St Available 08/01/20 Act Fast, Townhouse Won't Last! (VIDEO TOUR) - Clean, spacious townhouse for rent in Stable Hill. The property is perfect for graduate students, young professionals or retirees looking to downsize.



Tenant responsible for electric, cable TV, internet.



Convenient access to the Penn State campus via CATA bus lines. Close to shopping and groceries.



Egress window in the basement for a possible third bedroom.



(RLNE5886556)