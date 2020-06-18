320 Dawson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Great Location! Charming Property! - Property Id: 289194



Clean, beautiful, two bedroom, single family home located in the up and coming Carnegie Borough. This raised ranch with integral garage with electronic remote control door, has wall to wall newer neutral carpeting, a cathedral style ceiling, open concept kitchen/living room along with a brand new Velux skylight. The home has an equipped kitchen including dishwasher. The basement has its own bathroom, washer and dryer. The newer high efficiency furnace AND air conditioner will surely keep you comfy if you chose not to hang out in the private, level back yard. New Certainteed roof is less than a year old.

Utilities not included. Water/sewage, gas, electric, yard maintenance and renters insurance.

*NO PETS

*No section 8

*$35 non refundable background/credit check on all over 18 years old.

*Income must be three times amount of rent with a *credit score of at least 650 minimum.



This highly sought after gem won't last long!

Call 724-344-4493 for additional details!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289194

No Pets Allowed



