320 Dawson Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

320 Dawson Avenue

320 Dawson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 Dawson Avenue, Carnegie, PA 15106

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Great Location! Charming Property! - Property Id: 289194

Clean, beautiful, two bedroom, single family home located in the up and coming Carnegie Borough. This raised ranch with integral garage with electronic remote control door, has wall to wall newer neutral carpeting, a cathedral style ceiling, open concept kitchen/living room along with a brand new Velux skylight. The home has an equipped kitchen including dishwasher. The basement has its own bathroom, washer and dryer. The newer high efficiency furnace AND air conditioner will surely keep you comfy if you chose not to hang out in the private, level back yard. New Certainteed roof is less than a year old.
Utilities not included. Water/sewage, gas, electric, yard maintenance and renters insurance.
*NO PETS
*No section 8
*$35 non refundable background/credit check on all over 18 years old.
*Income must be three times amount of rent with a *credit score of at least 650 minimum.

This highly sought after gem won't last long!
Call 724-344-4493 for additional details!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289194
Property Id 289194

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Dawson Avenue have any available units?
320 Dawson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carnegie, PA.
What amenities does 320 Dawson Avenue have?
Some of 320 Dawson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Dawson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 Dawson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Dawson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 320 Dawson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carnegie.
Does 320 Dawson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 320 Dawson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 320 Dawson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Dawson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Dawson Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 Dawson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 Dawson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 Dawson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Dawson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Dawson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Dawson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 320 Dawson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
