218 Adams Pointe

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area. Lots of windows for natural light when you want it, and a gas fireplace to keep you cozy at night! The hallway has a desk area and leads to the bedrooms. Off to the left, two bedrooms share a full bathroom with tub. To the right, the master bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom, walk-in closet, and a vanity area for extra space when you're getting ready for the day! The master also has a private exit to the side patio. The laundry room offers a large closet and washer/dryer hookups. The TWO CAR garage has lots of extra space, plus a separate 4x6 storage room. Tenants will have access to two pools, community center, fitness center, car wash, movie theater, and more!