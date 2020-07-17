All apartments in Butler County
218 Adams Pointe
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

218 Adams Pointe

218 Adams Pointe Boulevard · (724) 776-2900
Location

218 Adams Pointe Boulevard, Butler County, PA 16046

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
3-bedroom SINGLE LEVEL condo in the gated community of Adams Pointe. This unit becomes available mid-July 2020. No steps through the entire unit. Recently updated paint, carpet, and appliances. The entry way leads into an open living and dining area. Lots of windows for natural light when you want it, and a gas fireplace to keep you cozy at night! The hallway has a desk area and leads to the bedrooms. Off to the left, two bedrooms share a full bathroom with tub. To the right, the master bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom, walk-in closet, and a vanity area for extra space when you're getting ready for the day! The master also has a private exit to the side patio. The laundry room offers a large closet and washer/dryer hookups. The TWO CAR garage has lots of extra space, plus a separate 4x6 storage room. Tenants will have access to two pools, community center, fitness center, car wash, movie theater, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Adams Pointe have any available units?
218 Adams Pointe has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Adams Pointe have?
Some of 218 Adams Pointe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Adams Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
218 Adams Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Adams Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 218 Adams Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Butler County.
Does 218 Adams Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 218 Adams Pointe offers parking.
Does 218 Adams Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Adams Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Adams Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 218 Adams Pointe has a pool.
Does 218 Adams Pointe have accessible units?
No, 218 Adams Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Adams Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Adams Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Adams Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Adams Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
