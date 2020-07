Amenities

in unit laundry alarm system microwave accessible carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible alarm system

Very cozy and quiet two bedroom home with a full basement and plenty of yard. Nice kitchen with newer appliances, new carpet. Washer & Dryer on main floor. Alarm system. Electric baseboard or oil forced air heat. Home sits on 5 acres. $800 a month plus tenant pays all utilities with no sewage bill. Close to Uniontown shopping, 119 & 43. Mail delivered to house. Handicap ramp on rear of home. First months rent and equal security deposit to move in. One year lease then month to month. Background and credit checks required to rent. Sorry no pets allowed. Yard maintenance negotiable.