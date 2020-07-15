/
studio apartments
49 Studio Apartments for rent in Broomall, PA
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,255
252 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave, Devon, PA
Studio
$1,695
858 sqft
metropolitan at windermere court is located in the heart of Wayne, PA in Radnor Township and offers a restored Tudor-style building and 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with quaint designs.
2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT
2201 Darby Road, Delaware County, PA
Studio
$1,900
Newly painted and ready for you to bring your business to this great location!! This storefront property is located in the heart of the Oakmont section of Havertown in a highly visible location with a large daily traffic count.
239 W Albemarle Ave
239 West Albemarle Avenue, Lansdowne, PA
Studio
$1,750
1236 sqft
Beautiful twin colonial 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Drexel Hill on quiet tree-lined street.
Clifton Heights
37 N GLENWOOD AVE
37 N Glenwood Ave, Clifton Heights, PA
Studio
$2,900
Explore your possibilities. Come with a plan. BONUS 20K LANDLORD RENT CREDIT TOWARDS BUILD OUT. OPPORTUNITY FOR ENTREPRENEUR. If you have an idea maybe we can help you work it out.
25 E STATE ST
25 East State Street, Media, PA
Studio
$3,200
Located in the heart of Media. Location Location Location. Walk-in customers. Plenty of room. Can be fitted out. Two parking spots out back that can park 4 cars for employees. Owner seeking a 3 year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Broomall
University City
Arrive University City
3601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,000
475 sqft
Located just steps from Drexel University and the Buckley Green. Units feature bathtub, garbage disposal, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes fire pit, pool, yoga, and doorman.
Overbrook
The Metropolitan Wynnefield
5000 Woodbine Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
705 sqft
Our apartments in Wynnefield are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and exciting nightlife along City Avenue and neighboring Lower Merion Township.
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,221
558 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Spruce Hill
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,480
417 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Wynnefield Heights
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,310
489 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
University City
3737 Chestnut
3737 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$2,290
545 sqft
Furnished units, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator and high-quality kitchen appliances. Laundry facilities, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, internet cafe, 24-hour concierge service and BBQ area.
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,015
800 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
University City
Chestnut Hall Apartments
3900 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,198
434 sqft
Beautiful community near Hamilton Field in University City. Located in downtown area. Updated apartments have hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly. Full concierge services available.
Roxborough Park
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,365
552 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,150
536 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,537
541 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,605
815 sqft
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres.
Upper Roxborough
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Station
280 Haverford Avenue, Narberth, PA
Studio
$2,085
1110 sqft
Enjoy the charm and convenience of the quaint Borough of Narberth, PA.
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,440
501 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
