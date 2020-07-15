Amenities

602-4 Torrey Lane Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse in Boalsburg - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse is located in Boalsburg. Cata bus route through neighborhood. Quiet area with park near by. Large front yard. Private back patios with view of woods area. Walking distance to the Diamond in Boalsburg, Duffy's Tavern, Kelly's Steak & Seafood, the military museum & other great Boalsburg sites. Rent includes 2 parking spaces, trash service, lawn and snow care. Tenants pay electric, cable, internet, water & sewer. Heat source is electric heat pump, also equipped with A/C. All units also have electric baseboard heat for an additional heat source in the winter. Kitchen has dishwasher and garbage disposal. Unit 4 is an end unit with a storage shed. $875/month. Available 8/7/2020



(RLNE2592509)