Boalsburg, PA
602-4 Torrey Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

602-4 Torrey Lane

602 Torrey Ln · (814) 231-3100
Location

602 Torrey Ln, Boalsburg, PA 16827

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602-4 Torrey Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
602-4 Torrey Lane Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Townhouse in Boalsburg - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse is located in Boalsburg. Cata bus route through neighborhood. Quiet area with park near by. Large front yard. Private back patios with view of woods area. Walking distance to the Diamond in Boalsburg, Duffy's Tavern, Kelly's Steak & Seafood, the military museum & other great Boalsburg sites. Rent includes 2 parking spaces, trash service, lawn and snow care. Tenants pay electric, cable, internet, water & sewer. Heat source is electric heat pump, also equipped with A/C. All units also have electric baseboard heat for an additional heat source in the winter. Kitchen has dishwasher and garbage disposal. Unit 4 is an end unit with a storage shed. $875/month. Available 8/7/2020

(RLNE2592509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

