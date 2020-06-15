Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

5649 Library Road Available 07/15/20 BETHEL PARK HOUSE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! - WOW.. Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Bethel Park. This house has been completely renovated and some of the many features include: New appliances, beautiful kitchen, dining and living area,decorative fireplace in living room, Off street parking with integral garage (has garage door opener), central air, modern flooring and cabinets, plenty of closet space and the list goes on.



This house is conveniently located very close to the Trolley and Busway also very short distance from Route 88 and route 51 for easy commutes around the city. It also includes a nice back yard. This is a great property for the price in Bethel Park. AVAILABLE NOW



680+ Credit score is a must.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5805441)