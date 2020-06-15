All apartments in Bethel Park
Find more places like 5649 Library Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethel Park, PA
/
5649 Library Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM

5649 Library Road

5649 Library Road · (412) 506-1005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethel Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5649 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5649 Library Road · Avail. Jul 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
5649 Library Road Available 07/15/20 BETHEL PARK HOUSE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! - WOW.. Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Bethel Park. This house has been completely renovated and some of the many features include: New appliances, beautiful kitchen, dining and living area,decorative fireplace in living room, Off street parking with integral garage (has garage door opener), central air, modern flooring and cabinets, plenty of closet space and the list goes on.

This house is conveniently located very close to the Trolley and Busway also very short distance from Route 88 and route 51 for easy commutes around the city. It also includes a nice back yard. This is a great property for the price in Bethel Park. AVAILABLE NOW

680+ Credit score is a must.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5805441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 Library Road have any available units?
5649 Library Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5649 Library Road have?
Some of 5649 Library Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5649 Library Road currently offering any rent specials?
5649 Library Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 Library Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5649 Library Road is pet friendly.
Does 5649 Library Road offer parking?
Yes, 5649 Library Road does offer parking.
Does 5649 Library Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5649 Library Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 Library Road have a pool?
No, 5649 Library Road does not have a pool.
Does 5649 Library Road have accessible units?
No, 5649 Library Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 Library Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5649 Library Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5649 Library Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5649 Library Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5649 Library Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr
Bethel Park, PA 15102

Similar Pages

Bethel Park 1 BedroomsBethel Park 2 Bedrooms
Bethel Park Apartments with GarageBethel Park Apartments with Pool
Bethel Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PAMcKeesport, PA
Brentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity