apartments with washer dryer
219 Apartments for rent in Bethel Park, PA with washer-dryer
12 Units Available
The Ashby at South Hills Village Station
1100 Village Dr, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1330 sqft
Just minutes from the movie theater and across from South Hills Village. Smoke-free community with car wash area and eco-friendly landscaping. Gourmet kitchens, smart thermostats and energy-efficient appliances.
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel Park
25 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
1 Unit Available
979 Laurel St
979 Laurel Avenue, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 8/1/20 No phone calls please. Please use contact form on this website! Stand alone house We provide all appliances -1st floor: 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and office.
Contact for Availability
3551 Library Rd
3551 Library Road, Castle Shannon, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 3551 Library Rd - Property Id: 309414 Freshly painted and updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Located minutes away from Caste Village, restaurants, bars, many public amenities and trolley station is right across the street.
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Park
35 Units Available
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$705
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
24 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
$
41 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,468
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1185 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
71 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$780
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
1 Unit Available
Carrick
227 Maytide St Apt 1
227 Maytide Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Apt 1 Available 08/01/20 Convenient Location: Spacious & newly renovated - Property Id: 150491 Make great use of this expansive,1,030 Sq/Ft, newly renovated 1-bedroom apartment in an urban neighborhood in Pittsburgh.
1 Unit Available
Carrick
2313 Athena St
2313 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 BR / 3 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has
1 Unit Available
320 Knox Ave
320 Knox Avenue, Carnegie, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom House! - Property Id: 148826 This beautifully appointed four bedroom home is located on a quiet street, central to all points.
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
1817 Arlington Ave
1817 Arlington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
Check out this 2BR/1 Bath plus bonus floor that can be a third bedroom! This home features hardwood flooring throughout, large rooms, decorative fireplaces, and much more! Property Highlights: - Hardwood flooring throughout - Central AC - Washer
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
518 Natchez
518 Natchez Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
518 Natchez Available 08/01/20 518 Natchez - Great row house in Mt Washington with Stainless Steel appliances, finished basement, washer dryer, a deck with 2 off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780875)
1 Unit Available
Allentown
961 E Warrington Ave
961 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
961 E Warrington Ave Available 07/29/20 Available June 2020 - Updated 2 Bedroom Home w/ Large Bedrooms & Easy Parking! - This spacious 2 bedroom home comes equipped with updated appliances, including a washer and dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
1008 East Warrington
1008 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1008 East Warrington Available 11/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom with a pretty cool view! - Beautiful, newly renovated 3 bedroom Single family home, parking and a view! Tenants responsible for all utilities PETS acceptable with one months rent
1 Unit Available
Beechview
1416 Rutherford ave #2
1416 Rutherford Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Rutherford Avenue - Property Id: 304490 Beautiful, newly renovated home on a quiet street in the highly sought after Beechview neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.
1 Unit Available
Allentown
751 Excelsior Street
751 Excelsior Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
AVAILABLE NOW - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME! - This place has a spacious living area, good size kitchen, laundry in unit, and a dry basement that would be wonderful for excess storage. Updated stainless appliances such as dishwasher included.
1 Unit Available
505 Chestnut St
505 Chestnut Street, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Available 09/01/20 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Property Id: 148827 This beautiful and very spacious 2 bedroom duplex boasts a fully equipped kitchen, wall to wall neutral carpeting as well as central air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
52 Mount Oliver St
52 Mount Oliver Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
4 BR / 3 Bath House in the South Side Slopes. Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh.
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
2611 Quarry St
2611 Quarry Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2 bedroom house in the Southside Slopes. Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh.
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
2734 S 18th St Unit C
2734 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ultra-convenient multi-floor 1BR/1 Bath apartment in the South Side Slopes! This cozy 1BR offers plenty of space in the main living area on the first floor, and features a large bedroom downstairs.
