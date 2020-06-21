All apartments in Bethel Park
Find more places like 4459 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethel Park, PA
/
4459 4th St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4459 4th St

4459 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethel Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4459 4th Street, Bethel Park, PA 15102

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park!

Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.

Property Highlights:

- New flooring in the kitchen
- Spacious bedrooms and living room
- Deck and driveway with assigned parking
- Assigned washer and dryer in the basement
- Plenty of storage area in the attic and storage room in the basement.
- Free public parking lot across the street for guest parking.

Listed on IkosHQ

(RLNE5827495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4459 4th St have any available units?
4459 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethel Park, PA.
What amenities does 4459 4th St have?
Some of 4459 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4459 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
4459 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4459 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4459 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 4459 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 4459 4th St does offer parking.
Does 4459 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4459 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4459 4th St have a pool?
No, 4459 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 4459 4th St have accessible units?
No, 4459 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4459 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4459 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4459 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4459 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr
Bethel Park, PA 15102

Similar Pages

Bethel Park 1 BedroomsBethel Park 2 Bedrooms
Bethel Park Apartments with GarageBethel Park Apartments with Pool
Bethel Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PAMcKeesport, PA
Brentwood, PASeven Fields, PAGlassport, PARochester, PAMount Oliver, PASwissvale, PACheat Lake, WVUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University