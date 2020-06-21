4459 4th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated guest parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park!



Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.



Property Highlights:



- New flooring in the kitchen

- Spacious bedrooms and living room

- Deck and driveway with assigned parking

- Assigned washer and dryer in the basement

- Plenty of storage area in the attic and storage room in the basement.

- Free public parking lot across the street for guest parking.



Listed on IkosHQ



(RLNE5827495)