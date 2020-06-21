4459 4th St

Amenities
2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park!
Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.
Property Highlights:
- New flooring in the kitchen
- Spacious bedrooms and living room
- Deck and driveway with assigned parking
- Assigned washer and dryer in the basement
- Plenty of storage area in the attic and storage room in the basement.
- Free public parking lot across the street for guest parking.
