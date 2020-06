Amenities

A cozy, little rental in Bethel Park. Boasts a nice yard, great for bbq & entertaining the kids. Not far from the amenities of South Park (walking trails, parks, pavilions, ice skating) All appliances are to stay - gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. Washer & Dryer on site. New roof on the main part of the house. New furnace and hot water tank (2019). Yearly lease.