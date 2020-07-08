All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

71 N Euclid Ave

71 North Euclid Avenue · (412) 366-1600
Location

71 North Euclid Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202
Bellevue

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$515

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
lobby
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
lobby
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 * THIS IS A ONE BEDROOM EFFICIENCY APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR - NOT WHOLE HOUSE! Great location * Close to everything * gorgeous, old fashioned lobby upon entrance with original wood work throughout * Very large bedroom with plenty of closet space and decorative fireplace * Spacious living area also with decorative fireplace and windows for natural light throughout * Galley kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator, good counter and cabinet space, large pantry * Full bathroom with tub * Beautiful original inlaid hardwood flooring throughout * Storage unit in basement for tenant's use, as well as a common laundry area with washer and dryer free of charge to all tenants * THERE IS A FLAT $200.00 MONTHLY FEE FOR ALL UTILITIES - THIS IS IN ADDITION TO RENT * No pets *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 N Euclid Ave have any available units?
71 N Euclid Ave has a unit available for $515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 71 N Euclid Ave have?
Some of 71 N Euclid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 N Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
71 N Euclid Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 N Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
No, 71 N Euclid Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 71 N Euclid Ave offer parking?
No, 71 N Euclid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 71 N Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 N Euclid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 N Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 71 N Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 71 N Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 71 N Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 71 N Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 N Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 N Euclid Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 N Euclid Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
