71 N Euclid Ave

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 * THIS IS A ONE BEDROOM EFFICIENCY APARTMENT ON SECOND FLOOR - NOT WHOLE HOUSE! Great location * Close to everything * gorgeous, old fashioned lobby upon entrance with original wood work throughout * Very large bedroom with plenty of closet space and decorative fireplace * Spacious living area also with decorative fireplace and windows for natural light throughout * Galley kitchen is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator, good counter and cabinet space, large pantry * Full bathroom with tub * Beautiful original inlaid hardwood flooring throughout * Storage unit in basement for tenant's use, as well as a common laundry area with washer and dryer free of charge to all tenants * THERE IS A FLAT $200.00 MONTHLY FEE FOR ALL UTILITIES - THIS IS IN ADDITION TO RENT * No pets *