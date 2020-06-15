1306-1308 8th Ave #3

Amenities

Awesome Apartment in the Heart of Beaver Falls! Newly Updated! - Spacious 2-3 bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor with large dining room or can be used as office.



Brand New energy-efficient HVAC installed with Central Air. Includes stove and refrigerator. Off-street parking. Secure building. On site coin-op laundry. Storage area in basement. Balcony. Great view.



Easy access to I-376 & PA Turnpike!



Convenient to Geneva College as well as Beaver County Airport! Easy commute to Cranberry, Mars, Wexford, Pittsburgh, and Beaver.



$695 + utilities



First month's rent plus $695 security deposit required.



No pets, please.



Professional management. 24/7 on call maintenance.



The apartment is located at 1306 8th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA.



No Pets Allowed



