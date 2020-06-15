All apartments in Beaver Falls
Beaver Falls, PA
1306-1308 8th Ave #3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1306-1308 8th Ave #3

1306 8th Ave · (724) 940-9119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1306 8th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 15010
Downtown Beaver Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Awesome Apartment in the Heart of Beaver Falls! Newly Updated! - Spacious 2-3 bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd floor with large dining room or can be used as office.

Brand New energy-efficient HVAC installed with Central Air. Includes stove and refrigerator. Off-street parking. Secure building. On site coin-op laundry. Storage area in basement. Balcony. Great view.

Easy access to I-376 & PA Turnpike!

Convenient to Geneva College as well as Beaver County Airport! Easy commute to Cranberry, Mars, Wexford, Pittsburgh, and Beaver.

$695 + utilities

First month's rent plus $695 security deposit required.

No pets, please.

Professional management. 24/7 on call maintenance.

The apartment is located at 1306 8th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3394788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 have any available units?
1306-1308 8th Ave #3 has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 have?
Some of 1306-1308 8th Ave #3's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1306-1308 8th Ave #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaver Falls.
Does 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 does offer parking.
Does 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1306-1308 8th Ave #3 has units with air conditioning.
