3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
175 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avalon, PA
Avalon
1 Unit Available
627 Hemlock St # 2
627 Hemlock Street, Avalon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Now Available! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Avalon - 2nd Floor of Duplex! Fully Equipped Kitchen; Updated Kitchen & Bath; $895/month + utilities. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE5835415)
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
98 N Sprague Ave
98 North Sprague Avenue, Bellevue, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom duplex in Bellevue. Walking distance to shops and and the main street of Bellevue. Conveniently located near 65.
Fairywood
28 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
McKees Rocks
1 Unit Available
755 Boquet Street
755 Bouquet Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks - Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks First floor contains living room, large kitchen and rear bedroom. Two bedrooms up above. Finished basement den area.
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.
Fineview
1 Unit Available
1908 Morris St
1908 Morris Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Recently renovated 3 bedroom Northside home. This beautiful three-bedroom house has been completely renovated, top to bottom.
1 Unit Available
132 Malcolm Ave
132 Malcolm Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Ross Twp 3br Townhouse conveniently located minutes from Downtown - Ross Twp 3br Townhouse located off I-279 minutes from Downtown. The 1st floor features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and a Half Bath.
Elliot
1 Unit Available
1200 Strahley Place
1200 Strahley Place, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1825 sqft
Beautiful home in the city! - Property Id: 245383 Relax in this Gorgeous 2 story 3 Bedroom brick house neat cul-de-sac minutes from the city. Bonus room on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances.
Perry North
1 Unit Available
106 Watson Blvd
106 Watson Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1638 sqft
Quaint 2 story 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath home in Observatory Hill, Pittsburgh coming in July. Beautiful upgrades throughout the home, along with classic touches from the past. Fireplace in living room will warm up those cold evenings.
1 Unit Available
116 Park Pl
116 Park Pl, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom home North Hills School District available for immediate occupancy * Hardwood floors throughout and neutral paint * Entering through front door you are in the very spacious living room with loads of natural light, a ceiling fan and log
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
3813 Brighton Road - 2
3813 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Located in an excellent area, footsteps away from public transportation and a laundromat.
1 Unit Available
123 Cemetery Ln
123 Cemetery Lane, Allegheny County, PA
READY FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY! TENANT OCCUPIED. Unique, all brick, 4 bedroom (top half of duplex). Just off Perry Highway & I79, close to downtown, shopping, eateries, entertainment! Covered front porch.
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3414 Middletown Rd
3414 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Newly renovated 3 bedroom home. New hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and kitchen, new paint throughout, new mechanicals.
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1216 Arch St
1216 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Fabulous spacious Victorian with updated kitchen and bathroom. Original wood floors and woodwork throughout the house. Five decorative fireplaces. Very charming. Bathrooms have radially heated floors.
Marshall-Shadeland
1 Unit Available
1152 Ridgeland Dr
1152 Ridgeland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1340 sqft
- (RLNE3634532)
1 Unit Available
173 6th Avenue
173 6th Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
173 6th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House With Central Air and Fenced in Yard! - Beautiful cape code style home situated in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located near Mcknight Rd, Ross Park Mall, and North Hills School.
Allegheny West
1 Unit Available
705 Brighton
705 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA
Unique opportunity to lease the historic Willock House! The front of the home includes the reception area, powder room, and lounge, featuring a grand staircase with some original woodwork.
1 Unit Available
103 Sebago Lake Dr
103 Sebago Lake Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Fabulous 3 bedroom townhome with spectacular golf course views. Loft area perfect for office, deck, walkout basement, attached garage, gourmet kitchen,
24 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1363 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
Shadyside
3 Units Available
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,933
1420 sqft
This charming, beautiful building is near public transportation, the University of Pitt, and Carnegie Mellon. Each home offers updated interiors and several floor plan options. Non-smoking building. Pet-friendly.
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1419 sqft
Charming community near Walnut Street and the downtown area. Close to the universities. On-site laundry facilities, maintenance services, and green space. Non-smoking community. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors.
39 Units Available
The Highlands of Montour Run
100 Lincoln Highlands Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1425 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have microwaves, dishwashers and garbage disposal. Located right by the Montour Run Trail. Enjoy access to a swimming pool, basketball court, off-leash dog park and business center.
78 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1370 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
