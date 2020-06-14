/
1 bedroom apartments
80 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Avalon, PA
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Results within 1 mile of Avalon
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
564 Maryland Ave Apt 43
564 Maryland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
**Available June 1** ****MOVE IN SPECIAL - FREE June Rent**** Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR / 1 BA apartment located in Bellevue Borough.
Results within 5 miles of Avalon
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Fairywood
31 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
544 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1439 Juniata St Unit B
1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28.
Westwood
1 Unit Available
1917 Dale St
1917 Dale Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
1/2 Duplex near Greentree - Property Id: 296905 Features: Personal entrance. Central Air conditioning - Personal Clothes washer and dryer- Stove and Refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
9 Ocenas Ave
9 Ocenas Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Functional and convenient 1BR/1 Bath in Bellevue! This first-floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with dishwasher, off-street parking, and more! Property Highlights: - ATTACHED GARAGE Parking Spot & Off-Street Driveway Spot
Westwood
1 Unit Available
1208 Highman Street Unit #1
1208 Highman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
First Floor Apartment - Move in Ready 5/1 - Duplex Home in Westwood Neighborhood Close to the City First Floor Apartment One Bedroom One Bath On Street Parking Washer and Dryer on Site No Pets Allowed (RLNE5732934)
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1221 Reddour St Unit #2
1221 Reddour Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Beautiful 1BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Amazing location! Walking distance to Allegheny General Hospital and a number of parks located in the North Side! Five minute drive to PNC Park and Heinz Field! Property Highlights: - Off street
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1201 Wolfrum St Apt 3
1201 Wolfrum Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
875 sqft
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this large 1BR 1BA apartment in the Mexican War Streets.
McKees Rocks
1 Unit Available
327 Shingiss Street - 1
327 Shingiss Street, McKees Rocks, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 327 Shingiss Street - 1 in McKees Rocks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Allegheny West
1 Unit Available
908 Beech Avenue
908 Beech Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
698 sqft
Former 1895 Electric Shop + Parking • 2 floors • Fully furnished • Onsite parking for 1 vehicle and guest pass for street parking for 1 vehicle • 1.4 miles walk to downtown, 0.4 mile walk to Heinz Field, 1 mile walk to PNC Park, 0.
Results within 10 miles of Avalon
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Bloomfield
1 Unit Available
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
551 sqft
1BR available June 1 in Bloomfield - Utilities included in rent (water, sewer, garbage) In the heart of Pittsburgh's "Little Italy" neighborhood of Bloomfield, 341 Gross Street is affordable convenience.
22 Units Available
Park West 205
1000 Park West Place, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
752 sqft
At Park West 205, you won’t have to compromise when choosing your new home. Whether it’s a convenient location, an affordable price point, or a custom luxury design at the top of your wish list, Park West 205 has you covered.
32 Units Available
Club at North Hills
700 Duncan Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
699 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with full appliance set, walk-in closets and wood burning fireplaces. Residents can enjoy the community clubhouse, heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and gym. Located just east of Route 19.
13 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
900 sqft
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
Whitehall
26 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
719 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
$
78 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
491 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
631 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
North Oakland
9 Units Available
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bayard Manor in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
433 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wellington in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
