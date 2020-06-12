/
3 bedroom apartments
181 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upper St. Clair, PA
2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.
1293 MANOR DRIVE
1293 Manor Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
MOVE RIGHT IN, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM OFF LARGE EQUIPPED KITCHEN; FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE IS A NEWER LARGE PATIO OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING A PRIVATE BACK YARD;KITCHEN IS OPEN TO A LARGE FAMILYROOM WITH LOG BURNING FIREPLACE;
1297 OLD MEADOW ROAD
1297 Old Meadow Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
Great location with a large corner lot. Move right in to this Spacious 4 or 5 bedroom or den, and finished Game room. Minutes to the Upper St.
1593 PINEHURST DRIVE
1593 Pinehurst Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING & FABULOUS! TOTAL MAKEOVER;WALLS REMOVED, AWESOME NATURAL CHERRY KITCHEN & QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS & BRKFST BAR;OPEN TO DINING ROOM;FIREPLACE IN LR; NEW BATHROOMS, MAGNIFICENT GOURMET EQUIPPED KITCHEN.
2361 GIANT OAKS
2361 Giant Oaks Dr, Upper St. Clair, PA
Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Great Location! Brand new flooring throughout and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Whole house was freshly painted! Patio off the dining room and family room.
1778 Mcmillan Rd
1778 Mcmillan Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
Private and secluded yet close to shopping and schools. Traditional floor plan. Judge's paneling on focal wall with fireplace flanked by windows in the family room. Convenient wet bar. French door access to formal living room. First floor laundry.
2158 Meadowmont Dr
2158 Meadowmont Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
FABULOUS LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE MONTCLAIR ESTATES WHICH HAS A SWIMMING POOL TO ENJOY WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS;HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT,THE CENTER HALL LEADS TO A LARGE EAT-IN EQUIPPED KITCHEN W/ A NEW FANTASTIC STAINLESS
2341 Southwood Drive
2341 Southwood Drive, Upper St. Clair, PA
Welcome to 2341 Southwood Drive! This beautiful home in USC has it all! This well-maintained home contains beautiful landscaping, a spacious backyard to entertain and play, hardwood throughout, finished game room, as well as many other great
Results within 1 mile of Upper St. Clair
3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.
152 Vanderbilt Dr
152 Vanderbilt Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Beautiful all brick home with attractive architecture such as cathedral ceiling, palladium windows, bay windows, skylights and sunken family room.
1952 Bower Hill Road
1952 Bower Hill Road, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Charming colonial situated on main road with public and school transportation. This home has been in the family since it was built and was never a rental.
1424 Hastings Crescent
1424 Hastings Crescent, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
Wow! Stylish End Enit Town home at Hastings Plan loaded with Designer Upgrades!Smith+ Noble Fabric Roller Blinds throughout. Covered front porch+flexible open floor plan on the main level provides ease in entertaining.
3234 Washington Pike
3234 Washington Pike, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedroom Home located in the South Fayette. Cathedral Ceiling in the Living Room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining Room for entertaining. Master Bedroom on the main level with Full Bath.
Results within 5 miles of Upper St. Clair
Baldwin
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$790
763 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1390 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1370 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Whitehall
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1368 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Carrick
336 Redwood Street
336 Redwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
341 Murrays Ln
341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014 Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths.
Whitehall
4443 Clairton Boulevard
4443 Clairton Boulevard, Whitehall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
4443 Clairton Boulevard Available 06/21/20 Spacious Three Bedroom in Baldwin-Whitehall School District - Three (3) bedroom, 1 bath single family home near South Hills Country Club.
5649 Library Road
5649 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA
5649 Library Road Available 07/15/20 BETHEL PARK HOUSE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! - WOW.. Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Bethel Park.
Overbrook
2356 Groveland St.
2356 Groveland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedroom/1 Bath Available in Overbrook! - Available: JUNE 5th! Description: Come check out this 4 bedroom 1 bath home today! Very clean and spacious with modern feature s throughout for comfortable living.
