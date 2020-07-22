Apartment List
/
PA
/
mount oliver
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Oliver, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Mount Oliver provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Oliver Boro
643 Margaret Street Apt 2
643 Margaret Street, Mount Oliver, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing Three Bedroom Apartment - Washer and Dryer in unit - Lots of Space and Bright Rooms - 3 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex located in Mt. Oliver. Close access to everything Pittsburgh has to offer. Newer carpets with a new washer and dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Oliver

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
1923 Wharton St
1923 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1750 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Southside South Side Flats - Property Id: 295994 For Rent is a 3 Br 2 Ba house in South Side Flats located on Wharton Street by the Giant Eagle. Rooftop deck with city view and great outdoor space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
119 s 17th st
119 South 17th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
119 s 17th st Available 09/01/20 119 s 17th st - Huge single family home in heart of the South Side. 3 beds 2.5 baths, private deck, updated kitchen, spacious rooms all with in walking distance to everything South Side had to offer.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
52 Mount Oliver St
52 Mount Oliver Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 BR / 3 Bath House in the South Side Slopes. Amazing Location! Close to the popular East Carson Street restaurants, retail shops, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
125 S 14th St
125 South 14th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 BR / 2 Bath House in the Heart of the Southside Flats! Great Location! Located steps away from the popular East Carson street shops, restaurants, cafe's, nightlife, and more! Five minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh with easy access to local

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
1210 E carson st
1210 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1210 E Carson st - Sprawling 2nd floor apt above Dave's Music mine right across from 12th st park. Partially furnished with original hardwood floors, sky lights and plenty of storage all in a central location close to everything. (RLNE5808923)

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
18 Eleanor St
18 Eleanor Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
Amazing 3 Bed/2 Bath Available NOW! - Available: NOW! Live in style while taking advantage of all the benefits of living in the Southside today! This newly remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath house sits on a quiet block off of Josephine.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Allentown
640 Lillian St
640 Lillian Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
640 Lillian St Available 08/03/20 SINGLE FAMILY 3 BEDROOM STAND ALONE HOUSE! - If you are looking for a home for your family or a couple of friends, look no further! This is a charming home located in the up and coming neighborhood of the Allentown

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
1827 edwards way
1827 Edwards Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1827 edwards way Available 08/01/20 1827 Edwards Way - Large 3 bed 2 bath single family home in South Side with hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances and a private court yard. (RLNE5734933)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
1319 Sarah St
1319 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Available 08/01/20 Convenient yet private 4BR/2 Bath home in the heart of the Southside Flats! This large house gives everyone plenty of personal space with four similarly-sized bedrooms, a private back patio, fully equipped eat-in kitchen, and much

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
1710 Carey Way Unit 2
1710 Carey Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
Updated and cozy 3BR/1 Bath apartment one block off Carson St! This rear unit features hardwood floors, open concept kitchen and living area, and washer and dryer in-unit! Available for August! Property Highlights: - Stainless steel appliances

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Arlington
2623 Elsie Street
2623 Elsie Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2623 Elsie Street Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Available Now! - Available Aug 12th! Sitting on a massive lot in Arlington is this original Farmhouse with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
1813 Mary
1813 Mary Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1813 Mary Available 08/01/20 1813 Mary St - Gigantic single family home in South side with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen, living room/dinning room and washer dryer in basement.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
83 Pius St
83 Pius Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Large 4 Bedroom Home in Southside Slopes - Off of 18th Street Steps - Large three story home with 4 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Patio off of kitchen with views of the Pittsburgh skyline. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
1825 fox way
1825 Fox Way, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1825 Fox way - Large single family home on South Side on a quiet street walking distance to all the stores and attractions of the neighborhood. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Allentown
410 Walter St
410 Walter Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
410 Walter St Available 07/24/20 GORGEOUS, large 3 bedroom stand alone house w/ master suite, quartz, stainless, a/c, laundry, and parking! - A Pittsburgh "4 square" house gone industrial-modern! The first floor of this sizable beauty boasts a

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
91 Brosville
91 Brosville Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
91 Brosville - Spacious 3 bed 2 bath with a great view of the city from 2 decks and the main floor bedroom. Large eat in kitchen, central heat and A/C. Washer and dryer in unit and plenty of storage space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
1032 Bradish St
1032 Bradish Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
1032 Bradish St Available 08/01/20 Southside 3 Bedroom House with Beautiful Views of City! - Short Term Leases Available! - Beautiful 3 bedroom house in the Southside Flats! 3 1/2 bathrooms - one in each bedroom! New construction house in

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
1008 East Warrington
1008 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1008 East Warrington Available 11/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom with a pretty cool view! - Beautiful, newly renovated 3 bedroom Single family home, parking and a view! Tenants responsible for all utilities PETS acceptable with one months rent

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Knoxville
324 Moore Avenue
324 Moore Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Pending Sale Please see Blaine - 324 Moore Ave Knoxville PA Price Reduced to Only $$15K Great Investment Opportunity! 0.06 acres of land with a cute brick house of 1,450 Sqft is for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan.

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
2703 Stella
2703 Stella Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2703 Stella Available 07/29/20 Available August! Luxury & Fully-Updated 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Allentown
751 Excelsior Street
751 Excelsior Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
AVAILABLE NOW - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME! - This place has a spacious living area, good size kitchen, laundry in unit, and basement that would be wonderful for extra storage. Updated stainless appliances such as dishwasher & gas stove included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Slopes
838 Windom St.
838 Windom Street, Pittsburgh, PA
838 Windom St. Available 08/01/20 Southside 4 bedroom with amazing city skyline views!! - This beautiful, spacious home will be available on August 1, 2020. The house has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside Flats
2221 Jane Street
2221 Jane Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2221 Jane Street Available 08/01/20 Fully Remodeled 4 Bedroom - Close to Carson St! Dishwasher, Central A/C, Laundry Included! - Spacious four bedroom/two bathroom located on the Southside Flats- just three blocks from East Carson! The entire home
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Mount Oliver, PA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Mount Oliver provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Mount Oliver. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Similar Pages

Mount Oliver 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMount Oliver 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mount Oliver Apartments with Balconies
Mount Oliver Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAWilkinsburg, PA
Aspinwall, PABrentwood, PASwissvale, PAAmbridge, PASharpsburg, PAMcKeesport, PAUniontown, PACrafton, PAWashington, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University