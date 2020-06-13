Apartment List
166 Apartments for rent in Avalon, PA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Avalon
1 Unit Available
201 Elizabeth Ave
201 Elizabeth Ave, Avalon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
This spacious two bedrooms apartment located on the second for and offers a fully equipped kitchen with DW,gas stove and fridge. The unit offer a nice porch, large living room and dinning room. Close to 65 and public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Avalon

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
242 Dakota Ave
242 Dakota Avenue, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
Cozy Home / Private Setting / Dead End Street - Property Id: 153725 Schedule by Appointment Saturday, May 30th or Sunday, May 31st.
Results within 5 miles of Avalon
Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
Fairywood
29 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1550 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manchester
1 Unit Available
1439 Juniata St Unit B
1439 Juniata Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in the North Side! Great location! Only minutes from Downtown, Allegheny General Hospital and Nova Place. Easy access to the Parkway, Rt. 279, Rt. 51 and Rt 28.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fineview
1 Unit Available
1908 Morris St
1908 Morris Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Recently renovated 3 bedroom Northside home. This beautiful three-bedroom house has been completely renovated, top to bottom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
132 Malcolm Ave
132 Malcolm Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Ross Twp 3br Townhouse conveniently located minutes from Downtown - Ross Twp 3br Townhouse located off I-279 minutes from Downtown. The 1st floor features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and a Half Bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3253 Fadette St
3253 Fadette Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom House in Sheraden! Available June 1 - Off Street Parking - Close to Rt. 51! - Newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in Sheraden with many updates! Close to Crafton, North Shore and Downtown Pittsburgh.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elliot
1 Unit Available
1200 Strahley Place
1200 Strahley Place, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1825 sqft
Beautiful home in the city! - Property Id: 245383 Relax in this Gorgeous 2 story 3 Bedroom brick house neat cul-de-sac minutes from the city. Bonus room on the first floor. Stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Perry North
1 Unit Available
106 Watson Blvd
106 Watson Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1638 sqft
Quaint 2 story 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath home in Observatory Hill, Pittsburgh coming in July. Beautiful upgrades throughout the home, along with classic touches from the past. Fireplace in living room will warm up those cold evenings.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
116 Park Pl
116 Park Pl, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom home North Hills School District available for immediate occupancy * Hardwood floors throughout and neutral paint * Entering through front door you are in the very spacious living room with loads of natural light, a ceiling fan and log

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
3813 Brighton Road - 2
3813 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Located in an excellent area, footsteps away from public transportation and a laundromat.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
123 Cemetery Ln
123 Cemetery Lane, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$975
READY FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY! TENANT OCCUPIED. Unique, all brick, 4 bedroom (top half of duplex). Just off Perry Highway & I79, close to downtown, shopping, eateries, entertainment! Covered front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Crafton Heights
1 Unit Available
1110 Crucible Street
1110 Crucible Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1216 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath in Crafton Heights newly updated with a fence back yard and a cute front porch. Our requirements are as follows: - Security deposit - 1st month's rent - Proof of income Pay Stubs.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3414 Middletown Rd
3414 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Newly renovated 3 bedroom home. New hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and kitchen, new paint throughout, new mechanicals.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Reserve Township
1 Unit Available
3615 Mount Troy Rd
3615 Mount Troy Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
First floor, two-bedroom of an up and down duplex in Reserve and the Shaler School District! Enter to a large, bright living room with tons of natural light. Off the dining room is a fully equipped, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Allegheny West
1 Unit Available
908 Beech Avenue
908 Beech Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
698 sqft
Former 1895 Electric Shop + Parking • 2 floors • Fully furnished • Onsite parking for 1 vehicle and guest pass for street parking for 1 vehicle • 1.4 miles walk to downtown, 0.4 mile walk to Heinz Field, 1 mile walk to PNC Park, 0.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
173 6th Avenue
173 6th Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
173 6th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House With Central Air and Fenced in Yard! - Beautiful cape code style home situated in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located near Mcknight Rd, Ross Park Mall, and North Hills School.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Allegheny West
1 Unit Available
705 Brighton
705 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Unique opportunity to lease the historic Willock House! The front of the home includes the reception area, powder room, and lounge, featuring a grand staircase with some original woodwork.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
103 Sebago Lake Dr
103 Sebago Lake Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Fabulous 3 bedroom townhome with spectacular golf course views. Loft area perfect for office, deck, walkout basement, attached garage, gourmet kitchen,
Results within 10 miles of Avalon
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Avalon, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Avalon renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

