3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
226 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bethel Park, PA



5649 Library Road
5649 Library Road, Bethel Park, PA
5649 Library Road Available 07/15/20 BETHEL PARK HOUSE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! - WOW.. Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in Bethel Park.



3309 Bethel Church Road
3309 Bethel Church Road, Bethel Park, PA
4 Bedroom Home located in Bethel Park. Open floor plan, hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, gas stove and eat-in countertop. 1 oversized garage. Private rear patio, Close to everything. 'T' and South Hills Village.



404 Maywood Dr
404 Maywood Drive, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gleaming townhome offer 3 Spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths. Fabulous on-ground deck off the dining room overlooking amazing large level yard.



5516 Clark Ave
5516 Clark Avenue, Bethel Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
COMPLETELY REDONE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH . FULLY EQUIPED KITCHEN. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL. LEVEL REAR YARD . LARGE NEW DECK . NEW DOUBLE WIDE CONCRETE DRIVEWAY , STEPS, SIDEWALK ETC JUST FINISHED. ALSO NEW LANSCAPING. 1 YEAR MIN. LEASE.
Results within 1 mile of Bethel Park





Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.




Lindenbrooke
Lindenbrooke, 600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
953 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.



341 Murrays Ln
341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014 Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths.
Results within 5 miles of Bethel Park



Baldwin

The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$790
763 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.





Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1370 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.



Whitehall

Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1368 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.


Carrick

336 Redwood Street
336 Redwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.


Mount Washington

95 Wyoming Street
95 Wyoming Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This unit features a large eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one of which is on the first floor. HIGHLIGHTS - Newly remodeled side by side townhouse.


Carrick

2291 Valera Avenue
2291 Valera Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1481 sqft
3 BEDROOM GEM IN CARRICK!!! - MUST HAVE 3 BEDROOM - WOW - Huge completely updated 3 bedroom GEM in Carrick. Just 5 minutes from the bus stop and close to downtown.


Southside Slopes

2650 S 18th Street
2650 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Available Now! - This amazingly historic 4 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting atop the southside slopes will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front doors and you are greeted with hardwood floors that stretch the entire


Whitehall

4443 Clairton Boulevard
4443 Clairton Boulevard, Whitehall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
4443 Clairton Boulevard Available 06/21/20 Spacious Three Bedroom in Baldwin-Whitehall School District - Three (3) bedroom, 1 bath single family home near South Hills Country Club.


Overbrook

2356 Groveland St.
2356 Groveland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedroom/1 Bath Available in Overbrook! - Available: JUNE 5th! Description: Come check out this 4 bedroom 1 bath home today! Very clean and spacious with modern feature s throughout for comfortable living.


Mount Washington

518 Natchez
518 Natchez Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
518 Natchez Available 08/01/20 518 Natchez - Great row house in Mt Washington with Stainless Steel appliances, finished basement, washer dryer, a deck with 2 off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780875)



1134 Tennessee
1134 Tennessee Avenue, Dormont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959 IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont.


Allentown

640 Lillian St
640 Lillian Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
640 Lillian St Available 08/03/20 SINGLE FAMILY 3 BEDROOM STAND ALONE HOUSE! - If you are looking for a home for your family or a couple of friends, look no further! This is a charming home located in the up and coming neighborhood of the Allentown



2440 Washington Rd
2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing.


Mount Washington

58 Pasadena
58 Pasadena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
58 Pasadena Available 08/01/20 Available August 2020 - 3 Bedroom Home walkable to T-Station! - This spacious 3 bedroom home is a great value located minutes from the t-station and bus line, with convenient access to the rest of the city.


Brentwood

2908 Brentwood Ave
2908 Brentwood Avenue, Brentwood, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Brentwood - 3 Br Single Family Home Updated! Laminate and Hardwood Floors! - This large 3 Bedroom Single Family home features new laminate flooring on the first floor, fresh paint and lots of updates! The first floor features a living room, dining


Allentown

201 Walter St
201 Walter Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
201 Walter St Available 07/03/20 Renovation in Allentown w/ granite, quartz, and laundry! - Check out this fantastic renovation just a 3 minute drive from the 10th Street bridge in the South Side! This house will have you wow'ed for its price! The


Allentown

626 Excelsior
626 Excelsior Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
626 Excelsior Available 07/29/20 Available August 2020 - 3 Bedroom Home w/ MASSIVE Rooms and Lots of Character! - This 3 bedroom home is located in the rapidly emerging & convenient Allentown neighborhood! Just seconds from the main strip.
