Last updated June 13 2020

158 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Avalon, PA

Finding an apartment in Avalon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13
Avalon
6 Units Available
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1047 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Results within 1 mile of Avalon

Last updated June 13
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
45 N Balph Ave #4
45 N Balph Ave, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 BR/ 1 Bath Apartment in Bellevue! 45 North Balph Ave is walking distance to LINCOLN AVE, a library, and TWO parks (one is a SKATE park).

Last updated June 13
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
98 N Sprague Ave
98 North Sprague Avenue, Bellevue, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Spacious, newly renovated 3 bedroom duplex in Bellevue. Walking distance to shops and and the main street of Bellevue. Conveniently located near 65.

Last updated June 13
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
564 Maryland Ave Apt 43
564 Maryland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
**Available June 1** ****MOVE IN SPECIAL - FREE June Rent**** Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR / 1 BA apartment located in Bellevue Borough.
Results within 5 miles of Avalon
Last updated June 13
Fairywood
31 Units Available
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$905
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Last updated June 13
Duquesne Heights
3 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1090 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Highland Village
450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1654 sqft
Homes with modern kitchens, private balconies, kitchen islands, and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has covered parking for residents. Less than 20 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.

Last updated June 13
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
18 Jacksonia St 4
18 Jacksonia Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Spacious Modern Penthouse 2- BD, Mexican War Area - Property Id: 55839 Spacious Modern Penthouse 2-BD Lovely night view of Downtown Pittsburgh Ceramic and Wood flooring throughout Updated Kitchen with Modern Appliances Updated Bathroom Modern

Last updated June 13
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1301 Arch St
1301 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
Located on Arch St in the historic Mexican War Streets of Pittsburghs Northside, this is an easy walk to Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), The Mattress Factory, National Aviary, CCAC, PNC Park, Heinz Field and Downtown Pittsburgh.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 08/10/20 Check out this 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit

Last updated June 13
McKees Rocks
1 Unit Available
755 Boquet Street
755 Bouquet Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks - Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks First floor contains living room, large kitchen and rear bedroom. Two bedrooms up above. Finished basement den area.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9 Ocenas Ave
9 Ocenas Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
Functional and convenient 1BR/1 Bath in Bellevue! This first-floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with dishwasher, off-street parking, and more! Property Highlights: - ATTACHED GARAGE Parking Spot & Off-Street Driveway Spot

Last updated June 13
Brighton Heights
1 Unit Available
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.

Last updated June 13
Fineview
1 Unit Available
1908 Morris St
1908 Morris Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Recently renovated 3 bedroom Northside home. This beautiful three-bedroom house has been completely renovated, top to bottom.

Last updated June 13
Perry North
1 Unit Available
106 Watson Blvd
106 Watson Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1638 sqft
Quaint 2 story 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath home in Observatory Hill, Pittsburgh coming in July. Beautiful upgrades throughout the home, along with classic touches from the past. Fireplace in living room will warm up those cold evenings.

Last updated June 13
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1201 Wolfrum St Apt 3
1201 Wolfrum Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
875 sqft
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this large 1BR 1BA apartment in the Mexican War Streets.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
116 Park Pl
116 Park Pl, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom home North Hills School District available for immediate occupancy * Hardwood floors throughout and neutral paint * Entering through front door you are in the very spacious living room with loads of natural light, a ceiling fan and log

Last updated June 13
Central Northside
1 Unit Available
1100 Allegheny Avenue Apt 3
1100 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this beautiful, quiet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Pittsburgh's Historic Allegheny West neighborhood.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
123 Cemetery Ln
123 Cemetery Lane, Allegheny County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$975
READY FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY! TENANT OCCUPIED. Unique, all brick, 4 bedroom (top half of duplex). Just off Perry Highway & I79, close to downtown, shopping, eateries, entertainment! Covered front porch.

Last updated June 13
Sheraden
1 Unit Available
3414 Middletown Rd
3414 Middletown Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
Newly renovated 3 bedroom home. New hardwood floors throughout, renovated bathroom and kitchen, new paint throughout, new mechanicals.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
173 6th Avenue
173 6th Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
173 6th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House With Central Air and Fenced in Yard! - Beautiful cape code style home situated in a great neighborhood! Conveniently located near Mcknight Rd, Ross Park Mall, and North Hills School.

Last updated April 9
Elliot
1 Unit Available
722 Bucyrus St
722 Bucyrus Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom with office - (RLNE5586089)
Results within 10 miles of Avalon
Last updated June 13
34 Units Available
Westpointe
2000 Westpointe Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet elegance, luxury living, and a satisfying atmosphere are yours at Westpointe Apartment Homes in Pittsburgh, PA. At Westpointe you'll find comfort, solitude, and convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Avalon, PA

Finding an apartment in Avalon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

