Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

199 Apartments for rent in Avalon, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avalon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Avalon
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave, Avalon, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1134 sqft
Your new home awaits at The Avalon Apartments! Our beautiful, award-winning high-rise building with spectacular city views is nestled in a cozy suburb, just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, shopping, parks, and much more! Our community
Results within 1 mile of Avalon

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Emsworth
360 Plummer Ave
360 Plumer Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Ready for occupancy early August.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
202 Gilliland Ave
202 Gilliland Avenue, Bellevue, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
4 BR/ 1 Bath townhome located in Bellevue, PA.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
640 Highland Place, Apartment 4
640 Highland Place, Bellevue, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Recently Renovated Apartment In Bellevue - Move right in to this charming first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Bellevue! Recently renovated, this unit features brand new flooring, paint, and stainless steel appliances! There is plenty of
Results within 5 miles of Avalon
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
6 Units Available
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Relax on the rooftop terrace and sundeck, get fit in the exclusive fitness center, or just settle in to the comfort of stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and in-suite laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Cascades Apartments
100 E West Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$965
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with spacious floor plans. Pet-friendly, with plenty of storage space and closets, fully equipped kitchens, and a pool with sundeck. North of Pittsburgh, minutes from several parks and Ross Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
2 Units Available
Duquesne Heights
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1224 sqft
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Unit Unit 5 Available 08/17/20 Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton! Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Manchester
1307 Allegheny Ave Unit #3
1307 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful Fully Furnished 2BR/ 1 Bath Apt. in the North Side! Fantastic Location! You are situated .25 miles away from Pittsburgh’s “T” train station to take you downtown for free.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$750
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Beautiful, fenced in private courtyard - Garage for one car included -

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Perry North
106 Watson Blvd
106 Watson Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1638 sqft
Quaint 2 story 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath home in Observatory Hill, Pittsburgh coming in August. Beautiful upgrades throughout the home, along with classic touches from the past. Fireplace in living room will warm up those cold evenings.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reserve Township
10 Villa Ct
10 Villa Court, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available for immediate move in or move in within 30 days of lease signing PLEASE NOTE - WE DO NOT ACCEPT PHONE CALLS FOR SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
213 Queensberry Ct
213 Queensberry Court, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Welcome to 213 Queensberry Court in Woodbridge! This very spacious 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath townhome is bright and offers plenty of storage throughout. On the first level is a one car integral garage with a bonus, large laundry room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Reserve Township
3615 Mount Troy Rd
3615 Mount Troy Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
First floor, two-bedroom of an up and down duplex in Reserve and the Shaler School District! Enter to a large, bright living room with tons of natural light. Off the dining room is a fully equipped, renovated kitchen with a dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chartiers
1456 Harlow St
1456 Harlow Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1300 sqft
1456 Harlow Street Available 09/01/20 Close to the city with easy access to I79. Easy walking to public transit and a great neighborhood. Don't wait or you'll miss out on a great opportunity.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Northside
1518 Arch St Apt 3
1518 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
INCREDIBLE PRIVATE ROOFTOP in this beautiful 2 BR/1 Bath in the Mexican War Streets. Easy highway access.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Marshall-Shadeland
2708 McDowell Street
2708 Mc Dowell Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1280 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9415 Orchard
9415 Orchard Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Your own little oasis on just under an acre- but right in McCandless! This updated 2-bedroom ranch has a car port for covered parking, plus plenty of additional parking space. Inside, the front living room has lots of natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
112 Castle View
112 Castle View Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1386 Square feet of living space. Hardwood flooring in kitchen that leads to back deck overlooking Ewing Road. 1st floor powder room. Master bedroom bath and main bath second floor. Lower level is garage area. Available July 25.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home. Will be ready for occupancy April 1st.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Allegheny West
908 Beech Avenue
908 Beech Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
698 sqft
Former 1895 Electric Shop + Parking • 2 floors • Fully furnished • Onsite parking for 1 vehicle and guest pass for street parking for 1 vehicle • 1.4 miles walk to downtown, 0.4 mile walk to Heinz Field, 1 mile walk to PNC Park, 0.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Brighton Heights
1266 Benton Avenue - 1
1266 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Enjoy two very large fully renovated units in this large duplex. Offering up to 1,200 SF, each unit has a living room, dining room and two bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Avalon, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Avalon apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

