/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM
135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brentwood, PA
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2908 Brentwood Ave
2908 Brentwood Avenue, Brentwood, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Brentwood - 3 Br Single Family Home Updated! Laminate and Hardwood Floors! - This large 3 Bedroom Single Family home features new laminate flooring on the first floor, fresh paint and lots of updates! The first floor features a living room, dining
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
2922 Clermont
2922 Clermont Avenue, Brentwood, PA
Gorgeous Colonial home located in Brentwood! This home has massive character and charm and TONS of closet space and storage! You definitely will enjoy this home for years to come.
Results within 1 mile of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1368 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2291 Valera Avenue
2291 Valera Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1481 sqft
3 BEDROOM GEM IN CARRICK!!! - MUST HAVE 3 BEDROOM - WOW - Huge completely updated 3 bedroom GEM in Carrick. Just 5 minutes from the bus stop and close to downtown.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whitehall
1 Unit Available
4443 Clairton Boulevard
4443 Clairton Boulevard, Whitehall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
4443 Clairton Boulevard Available 06/21/20 Spacious Three Bedroom in Baldwin-Whitehall School District - Three (3) bedroom, 1 bath single family home near South Hills Country Club.
Results within 5 miles of Brentwood
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
Baldwin
48 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$790
763 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1200 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Munhall
11 Units Available
The Waterfront
611 East Waterfront Drive, Munhall, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1515 sqft
Waterfront location with beautiful views and access to the Waterfront shopping districts. Spacious floor plans, washer/dryer in unit and luxurious finishes like crown molding and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Walnut on Wightman
1720 Wightman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. Edmund's Academy, Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive are convenient to this community. Residents have bike storage and on-site parking at the smoke-free community. Units include balconies/patios, additional storage and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Oakland
18 Units Available
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1919 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Royal York in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Downtown Pittsburgh
Contact for Availability
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Luxury apartments in downtown Pittsburgh near the Three Rivers and I-579. Units have high ceilings and stone counters. Hardwood floors. Community amenities include shuffleboard, pool table and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 02:37pm
North Oakland
8 Units Available
Schenley Apartments
4101 Bigelow Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Modern apartment homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and hardwood flooring. Abundant natural light and unbeatable city views. Community amenities include movie theater and basketball court.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Carrick
1 Unit Available
336 Redwood Street
336 Redwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
***IMPORTANT NOTICE #1: Anyone asking you to exchange money for keys without signing and reviewing a lease or undergoing an application process is a SCAM ARTIST. If you see this property posted for a cheaper price anywhere, please flag that ad.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
95 Wyoming Street
95 Wyoming Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This unit features a large eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one of which is on the first floor. HIGHLIGHTS - Newly remodeled side by side townhouse.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Oakland
1 Unit Available
3374 Dawson St
3374 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Large 5 BR / 2 Bath House in South Oakland.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Oakland
1 Unit Available
3376 Dawson St
3376 Dawson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 BR / 1 Bath in South Oakland.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Hill
1 Unit Available
767 Anaheim Street
767 Anaheim Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Spacious 3-Bedroom SFD in Upper Hill - Newly Remodeled - Spacious 3-Bedroom SFD in Upper Hill - Newly Remodeled Large family room, dining room, pass through kitchen with brand new appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Squirrel Hill North
1 Unit Available
5626 Northumberland St
5626 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Squirrel Hill! - This newly refinished 3 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting in the heart of Squirrel Hill will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front door and you are greeted with an expansive living room that has
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside Flats
1 Unit Available
1923 Wharton St
1923 Wharton Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1750 sqft
Spacious Apartment in Southside South Side Flats - Property Id: 295994 For Rent is a 3 Br 2 Ba house in South Side Flats located on Wharton Street by the Giant Eagle. Rooftop deck with city view and great outdoor space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
341 Murrays Ln
341 Murrays Lane, Castle Shannon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1350 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Townhouse Updated. Location.Bright. Spacious - Property Id: 293014 Quiet Bright Townhouse - Updated Spacious End Unit. Close to Transportation/Downtown. Mb Has Master Bath & Walk-In Closet. 3 Bedrooms & Totally Updated 3 Baths.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside Slopes
1 Unit Available
2650 S 18th Street
2650 South 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Available Now! - This amazingly historic 4 Bedroom/2 Bath sitting atop the southside slopes will feel like home in no time! Walk through the front doors and you are greeted with hardwood floors that stretch the entire
Similar Pages
Brentwood Apartments with BalconyBrentwood Apartments with GarageBrentwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrentwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PA