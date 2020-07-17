844 Freeport Rd 3

Amenities
Renovated 2 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 290428
Beautifully renovated first floor apartment. Energy efficient and includes an over sized 23x24 two car garage. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, sub-zero fridge, dishwasher and double ovens. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Spacious living room, lots of natural light. Lots of closet space throughout apartment. Laundry room. Central A/C. Located outside of town parking is not an issue. Water, Trash and Sewage included. NO pets. Each adult must get a background and credit check $45.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/844-freeport-rd-freeport-pa-unit-3/290428
Property Id 290428
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5952129)