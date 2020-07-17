All apartments in Armstrong County
844 Freeport Rd 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

844 Freeport Rd 3

844 Freeport Road · (412) 584-4331
Location

844 Freeport Road, Armstrong County, PA 16229

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Renovated 2 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 290428

Beautifully renovated first floor apartment. Energy efficient and includes an over sized 23x24 two car garage. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, sub-zero fridge, dishwasher and double ovens. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Spacious living room, lots of natural light. Lots of closet space throughout apartment. Laundry room. Central A/C. Located outside of town parking is not an issue. Water, Trash and Sewage included. NO pets. Each adult must get a background and credit check $45.
Property Id 290428

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Freeport Rd 3 have any available units?
844 Freeport Rd 3 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 844 Freeport Rd 3 have?
Some of 844 Freeport Rd 3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Freeport Rd 3 currently offering any rent specials?
844 Freeport Rd 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Freeport Rd 3 pet-friendly?
No, 844 Freeport Rd 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Armstrong County.
Does 844 Freeport Rd 3 offer parking?
Yes, 844 Freeport Rd 3 offers parking.
Does 844 Freeport Rd 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Freeport Rd 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Freeport Rd 3 have a pool?
No, 844 Freeport Rd 3 does not have a pool.
Does 844 Freeport Rd 3 have accessible units?
No, 844 Freeport Rd 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Freeport Rd 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 Freeport Rd 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Freeport Rd 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 844 Freeport Rd 3 has units with air conditioning.
