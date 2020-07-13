/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ambridge, PA
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
930 Maplewood Ave
930 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge, PA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
Recently renovated 5 bedroom brick home for lease in Ambridge. First floor has large living room, nice open foyer, dining room with pantry and kitchen. Full bath and bedroom also on first floor. Second floor has 4 other bedrooms and full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Ambridge
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
63 Units Available
Moon Grove Apartments
916 Beaver Grade Rd, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
938 sqft
Moon Grove Apartments in Moon Township, Pennsylvania Welcome home to Moon Grove Apartments (formerly known as The Polo Club)! Our community offers newly-renovated one and two bedroom apartments, featuring wood-style flooring, granite countertops,
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
46 Units Available
The Kane
2971 Kane Rd, Aliquippa, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1502 sqft
New one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near local elementary school and park. Community has pool, game room, and fitness center. Residences feature central air conditioning, kitchen island, pantry, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Northrup Court Apartments
135 Fern Hollow Road, Coraopolis, PA
Studio
$649
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$759
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
864 sqft
Northrup Court invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Northrup Court provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Coraopolis.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
902 Lexington Drive
902 Lexington Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1160 sqft
Hopewell (Independence Square)- 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse, Garage - This townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in Independence Square in Hopewell Township.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
6 Units Available
Thorn Run Apartments
700 Lee Drive, Carnot-Moon, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Thorn Run Apartments in Carnot-Moon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Sawyer
108 Sawyer Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Hopewell Township In Crestmont Village - This well maintained brick home located in the Hopewell School District features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the main level, and a room in the basement that can be used as a bedroom or den.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
138 Tory Rd
138 Tory Road, Carnot-Moon, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,225
1590 sqft
So much space in this lovely 4 BR, 2.5 BA home! Newly renovated with a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully updated bathrooms. This home comes with a lovely screened side porch that will be perfect for those warm spring and summer evenings.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 266769 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266769 Property Id 266769 (RLNE5861133)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1100-1 College Park Drive
1100 College Park Dr, Carnot-Moon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
741 sqft
Moon Township - 2 Bedroom ground floor unit in Fox Hollow Community - Includes gas, water, sewage, and parking.
Results within 10 miles of Ambridge
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 10/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
179 Edgewater Dr
179 Edgewater Drive, Beaver County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1256 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR, 3 full bath home in Monaca. Split level plan with so much room! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Living room is complete with gas fireplace. Large windows provide plenty of light.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
149 Crandon Cir
149 Crandon Circle, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Now Available. Lovely newly renovated home in Brighton Township. 4 bedrooms/1.5 baths with over-sized entry leading to all parts of the home. All stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen. Nicely updated full bath.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5518 Jane St
5518 Jane Street, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
LOCATION! Immediate occupancy! Spacious 3 bedroom/1 full bath! Neat, clean, fresh paint, new carpeting, new flooring entry & kitchen, original hardwood flooring * spacious eat-in kitchen equipped w/gas stove, refrigerator, plenty of cabinet &
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 E COMMONS DRIVE
222 East Commons Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cranberry Township - Nice 3 bedroom townhome off Hanies School Road in Cranberry. Living room, dining room, small ktichen, 1 1/2 baths, finished basement with small patio and 2 off street parking spaces. Carpet to be replaced upon application.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
185 Woodridge Dr
185 Woodridge Drive, Beaver County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1808 sqft
This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Beaver will be available in late July. This is the perfect home for a large family. It features a split bedroom plan on the main level, 2 large bedrooms and a full bath on each side of the house.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
516 Ten Point
516 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! This property has just been freshly painted and new carpet installed.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2450 Pleuchel
2450 Pleuchel Road, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
Beautiful home on a quiet road in Franklin Park! Available for a lease to start mid-July. Enjoy a private setting with a large yard, detached 2-car garage, and plenty of other parking.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.
1 of 14
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
27708 Evergreen Run
27708 Evergreen Run, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE! This charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Walden Woods features maintenance-free living.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1343 State Avenue C
1343 State Avenue, Coraopolis, PA
1 Bedroom
$775
540 sqft
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 1-Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 69024 Offering a charming remodeled apartment in a historic building with paved off-street parking.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - OCT 1 - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PACampbell, OHBellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WV