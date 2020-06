Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking gym microwave internet access

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking internet access

The East Park Ave House offers 4 bedrooms, 1 and ¼ bathrooms, laundry, and houses 4 students. The house offers hard wood and carpeted floors, fully furnished, and appliances are included. The House has separate entry lock, and individual bedroom locks, provides resident assistants, uniformed security, and access to the main Pennview Office. The House is non-smoking and is located next to the Penn State Altoona Campus