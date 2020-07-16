All apartments in Altoona
Altoona, PA
1637 N 7TH STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1637 N 7TH STREET

1637 North 7th Avenue · (267) 435-8015
Location

1637 North 7th Avenue, Altoona, PA 16601
East Juniata

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
Brand new, beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment flooded with natural light and a large PRIVATE ROOF DECK with panoramic views in Olde Kensington. Hardwood floors throughout with a thoughtful and functional floor plan. Beginning at the entrance, beautiful stainless appliances accent the kitchen with generous cabinet space. Each bedroom is LARGE with plenty of room for bed, two-three dressers, and two-doors-wide closets. Security and alarm systems are operated from the smart screen located near the front door. In unit laundry with full sized washer and dryer. Surround sound speakers are in every room, with volume control throughout the home. And to top it all off, you have a private and *expansive* roof deck with views of the city!! Surround sound continues to the roof as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

