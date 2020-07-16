1637 N 7TH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel alarm system

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system

Brand new, beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment flooded with natural light and a large PRIVATE ROOF DECK with panoramic views in Olde Kensington. Hardwood floors throughout with a thoughtful and functional floor plan. Beginning at the entrance, beautiful stainless appliances accent the kitchen with generous cabinet space. Each bedroom is LARGE with plenty of room for bed, two-three dressers, and two-doors-wide closets. Security and alarm systems are operated from the smart screen located near the front door. In unit laundry with full sized washer and dryer. Surround sound speakers are in every room, with volume control throughout the home. And to top it all off, you have a private and *expansive* roof deck with views of the city!! Surround sound continues to the roof as well.